St. George bank robbed; suspect at large

Written by Spencer Ricks
May 8, 2018

ST. GEORGE — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a bank robbery in St. George Tuesday.

Surveillance pictures show an Hispanic man in his mid-20s who is suspected of robbing the Wells Fargo bank in St. George, Utah, May 8, 2018 | Photos courtesy of St. George Police Department, St. George News

A suspected robber hit the Wells Fargo bank on Brigham Road Tuesday at about 4:10 p.m., according to a press release from the St. George Police Department.

No weapon was brandished during the robbery, police said.

The suspect is described as an Hispanic male in his mid-20s. He was wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, dark jacket, jeans and white-and-black lace-up shoes. He was last seen fleeing the bank and heading toward the St. George Walmart parking lot.

If you have any information on the suspect or the robbery, call St. George Police at 435-627-4300.

This is a developing story.

This report is based on statements from police and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

4 Comments

  • ladybugavenger May 8, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    Is there a reward for turning him in?
    It’s a good picture, someone knows him, but money talks. You gotta through a bribe to the rat 😁

  • Who May 8, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    Through??

    • ladybugavenger May 8, 2018 at 9:03 pm

      I should proofread. It was too late. My finger had already pressed the “post comment”

  • SSTEED May 8, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    In other news: Wells Fargo has been steeling from everyone by devaluing the currency through fractional reserve lending and predatory loans.

