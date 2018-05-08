St. George bank robbed; suspect at large

ST. GEORGE — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a bank robbery in St. George Tuesday.

A suspected robber hit the Wells Fargo bank on Brigham Road Tuesday at about 4:10 p.m., according to a press release from the St. George Police Department.

No weapon was brandished during the robbery, police said.

The suspect is described as an Hispanic male in his mid-20s. He was wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, dark jacket, jeans and white-and-black lace-up shoes. He was last seen fleeing the bank and heading toward the St. George Walmart parking lot.

If you have any information on the suspect or the robbery, call St. George Police at 435-627-4300.

This is a developing story.

This report is based on statements from police and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

