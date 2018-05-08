WANTED: Bradley James Moore, ‘armed and dangerous’

ST. GEORGE — The Bureau of Indian Affairs and the FBI are working with police to find a suspect involved in an eastern Utah shooting.

Bureau of Indian Affairs officials said in a Facebook post that police were still searching for Bradley James Moore.

Moore, 32, is a suspect in the shooting of a 22-year old man inside a home in the Fort Duchesne area, west of Vernal, early Sunday morning. The victim was flown to a hospital where he remains in critical condition, FBI spokeswoman Sandra Yi Barker, from the agency’s Salt Lake City Division, said in the statement.

An aggressive search over the past few days has exhausted all leads and it’s possible that Moore, who is originally from South Dakota, may have gotten a ride out of the area, Barker said. He is known to have contacts in the Salt Lake City and Ogden areas.

Moore is described as 32 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 155 pounds.

Police say he fled on foot and is considered “armed and dangerous.”

If you see him or know of his whereabouts, call BIA dispatch at 435-722-2012, Uintah Basin Communications Center at 435-789-4222 or 911.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs did not immediately return a message seeking details on the shooting and whether Moore has an attorney.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews