Southern Utah University offers summer cooking classes

Chef Harryson Tobing from Sego of Kanab instructs Southern Utah Chef participants how to prepare pork satay in a spicy peanut sauce. Undated. | Photo courtesy of SUU Community Education, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Southern Utah University’s Community Education program has several culinary courses to offer this summer. Resolve to decorate your next birthday cake, learn how to master that Dutch oven or spend time with a loved one with classes for everybody.

JaNell Wood, of Simply Delicious Confections in Cedar City, is instructing multiple classes in cake decorating and hosting mother/child and father/child cupcake classes for both Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.

“I grew up baking and making candy with my mom,” Wood said. “Over the years, I’ve come to realize that baking is about more than the food. It’s about people and the myriad of events in their lives that bring them together.”

Just in time for the warm weather, two Dutch oven courses are now open for registration this summer. Dutch ovens for beginners and “A Taste of the Old West” are being taught by Norm Forbush and Kendall Benson, two professionals with more than 60 years of combined experience using coal-fired ovens. Each course offers participants the chance to try out their new skills with outdoor cookouts.

And the cooking class Southern Utah Chef is back by popular demand from SUU Community Education. In Southern Utah Chef, local chefs teach participants how to prepare a favorite meal from their menus in the elegant setting of Cedar City’s IG Winery.

The IG Winery has several options for guests to enjoy social activities in Cedar City, and Anthony Piersanti, director of operations, will also be instructing two courses to help participants better understand red and white wines.

“Southern Utah Chef is an amazing experience where local chefs, guests and host are able to live, love and laugh about everything food,” Piersanti said. “As far as our wine tasting classes go, this isn’t a pretentious class — it’s more of a lively experience that is accessible and fun.”

Most SUU Community Education classes are offered in short one-day to two-week classes.

For a complete lineup of summer courses, visit suu.edu/wise or call 435-865-8259. For help registering for summer classes, stop by the office at 136 W. University Boulevard, Suite 003, Cedar City.

