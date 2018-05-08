On the EDge: It won’t be long before everything is made in China

Photo of Gibson Les Paul by freebird_71 licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. Chinese cargo photo by Nerthuz/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

OPINION — Despite the outpouring of grief and condolences last week, the death of rock ‘n’ roll has been greatly exaggerated.

Look, you don’t have to examine chicken vitals and talk to departed music gods to understand that the direction the industry has taken is way off the rockin’ road. Just check out the whackdoodles like Kanye West, tune in insouciant poseurs like Taylor Swift, wallow with the whinies – from Ed Sheeran to just about any off-key alt-rock outfit stuck rehearsing in mama’s basement – or try to digest the sugary pop swill of what passes for country these days and you’ll understand.

Rockers still rule, which is why Guns N’ Roses is still a big deal on the tour circuit, why it was newsworthy when Tom Petty’s former guitar player Mike Campbell signed on to replace Lindsey Buckingham in Fleetwood Mac as the band prepares for a fall tour or why the biggest draws in that vast desert wasteland they call Coachella have been artists like Roger Waters, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, The Who, Neil Young and the forever young Paul McCartney.

Still, as news broke that Gibson, the company that has manufactured guitars for everybody from rockers Jimmy Page, Pete Townshend and Skydog Allman to blues masters like B.B. King had filed for bankruptcy, so did speculation about the demise of an art form that dates back to Elvis, Chuck Berry and Big Mama Thornton.

Save your breath. Gibson will continue to make guitars, at least for a little while. They may not be as good as they once were, but you will still be able to find a new Les Paul or Firebird next year.

Why? Those geezers down the block are spending their kid’s inheritance on a classic Les Paul gold top to play in a band with other old guys reaching out for one last clutch of fleeting youth by covering the Stones, Beatles or other 12-bar blues classics at the local bar.

Guitar sales may be down in year-over-year comparison, but if you look at a 10-year overview, sales are actually more than 200,000 beyond conservative forecasts. The problem isn’t with Gibson or rock ‘n’ roll, the problem at Gibson is the same as the problems at many other companies: greed.

Gibson was holding its own despite some serious setbacks. There was a problem with them using environmentally protected wood; there was a problem with quality control spiraling downward while prices continued to climb.

Gibson CEO Henry Juszkiewicz was also bedazzled by questionable innovation and soon his guitars had some of the most bizarre devices available, including a piece that would automatically tune your guitar. It was a little less than desirable to musicians who quickly noticed the drawbacks to robotic tuning. This gave one more reason for them to thumb their noses at Gibson

The biggest problem, however, came when Juszkiewicz decided that the company would broaden, that it would not only be recognized as one of the truly great guitar manufacturers in the world, but would also become a major “music lifestyle” brand by investing in the home entertainment and audio equipment industries.

That meant purchasing the consumer electronics arm of Phillips.

The company promptly went more than $500 million into unrecoverable debt, which led to the bankruptcy filing.

Guitar players told Juszkiewicz what they wanted, shared their concerns over a failing product and odd-ball innovations.

He ignored them.

“(The industry is) stuck in a time warp, and the ‘purists’ have a very loud voice on the online forums,” Juszkiewicz said during an interview with Billboard magazine not long ago. “Kids today may think some music from the ’50s is kind of cool here and there, but what other industry do you know that hasn’t changed since the ’50s? Those guitars from the ’50s are what the purists want, but we have to have something new and exciting.

“Imagine if the camera had never changed. Innovation is a part of every business to some degree, but (the guitar industry) hates it. The kids demand it, and if you don’t have it, they walk.”

Except, guitar players disagreed.

They didn’t like his innovations.

They didn’t like his product.

They didn’t like his arrogance.

And, now, the company is on the ropes.

This isn’t simply a cautionary rock ‘n’ roll tale.

It is a story of how unchecked capitalism will, eventually, be the ruination of our economic system.

That whole supply and demand thing? It works until Joe Suit decides that he needs to have larger profit margin for himself and his investors.

So, he innovates and he expands his business parameters, often jumping into areas of tricky expertise that are an arm’s reach beyond his understanding and abilities.

He gambles because, hey, he’s nice and cozy with fat cat salary and perks and if, somewhere along the line, he must bail out, a very lucrative golden parachute awaits to ensure a soft landing.

Those poor minions who labor in the trenches?

They’re out of luck because of some executive suite pipe dream about growing profits by purchasing some marginal company that, at the time, seems to be a good fit, only to realize they spend most of their time trying to trim that square peg to fit into a round hole.

They forget one of the primary tenets of good business as described in a book called “Good to Great,” a treatise on how to legitimately grow your business, and that is to realize exactly what it is that you do best and do it instead of getting tangled up in foolish expansions or acquisitions that could bankrupt you.

Gibson has, for years, built good guitars.

It is what the company does best.

It is not, however, experienced in the home entertainment business or home audio business. As a result, Gibson went a half-billion bucks in the hole and the CEO looks like a world class fool.

I once worked for a corporation that made the same mistakes.

It was not pretty.

Look for more of this, to be sure, as the house of cards that is our economy remains one small breeze from collapsing upon itself.

Conventional thinking about the market and market acquisition strategy is proving to be outdated as corporate America swallows up more and more small businesses in an effort to squeeze every conceivable nickel out of them.

Capitalism has been corrupted by the moguls from the top and their disdain for the workers, who have just about given up on the old idea that if you work long and hard and are loyal, you, too, will someday be rewarded.

Not so many people are finding those rewards these days, however.

Most find they don’t even get a gold watch when they finally hang it up.

If you are lucky, you may or may not get a lovely parting gift and whatever you were able to cobble from your 401(k). But, unless you earned money working in the family business and were paid with family money, your odds of success are not terribly great whether you make guitars or anything else.

Besides, tariffs be damned. It won’t be long before not only signature suits and ties, but guitars and everything else are made in China anyway.

No bad days!

Ed Kociela is an opinion columnist for St. George News. The opinions stated in this article are his own and may not be representative of St. George News.

Email: edkociela.mx@gmail.com

Twitter: @STGnews, @EdKociela