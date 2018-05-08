Collision at Diagonal Street intersection results in one driver being transported to hospital

Damaged Ford Focus near the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of 500 North and Diagonal Street, St. George, Utah, May 8, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A driver who ran a stop sign while crossing Diagonal Street Tuesday morning was taken to the hospital after getting hit by a pickup truck, police said.

St. George Police Sgt. Heidi Palmer said the incident occurred around 8:30 a.m., when the driver of a silver 2004 Ford Focus passenger sedan heading east on 500 North reportedly ran a stop sign and entered the intersection with Diagonal Street. Her car was struck by a red 2013 Ford F-150 pickup truck that was traveling southeast along Diagonal Street.

The driver of the pickup told St. George News that although he barely had any time to react, he was able to swerve to the left to avoid a full-on T-bone collision.

After the impact, both vehicles traveled a short distance to the east of the intersection and came to a stop on the south side of 500 North.

The window on the driver’s side door of the Focus was shattered by the collision, and its driver reportedly suffered cuts to her face and head. Gold Cross Ambulance personnel transported the woman to Dixie Regional Medical Center for treatment for the lacerations and other injuries that were believed to be minor.

In addition to the shattered window, the Focus sustained moderate damage to the driver’s side door and panel, along with a deflated tire. It was inoperable and needed to be towed from the scene.

The Ford pickup sustained minor damage to the right front fender and panel surrounding the wheel area, but the vehicle remained operable. The man driving the pickup reported no injuries, and his dog that was traveling in the vehicle was also uninjured.

Neither vehicle’s airbags deployed in the crash.

The driver of the Focus received a citation for failure to stop at a stop sign, Palmer said.

St. George Fire Department personnel also responded to the scene and assisted with cleanup.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews