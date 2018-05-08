Fly with dragons, fight with pirates at Southwest Symphony’s ‘Music from the Movies’ season finale concert

ST. GEORGE — The Southwest Symphony Orchestra is ending its 2017-18 season on a high note with a spectacular pops concert which will combine classical masterpieces with the thrilling music of popular movies.

The concert, “Pirates, Dragons and Firebirds: Music from the Movies,” will take place May 18 at 7:30 p.m. in the Dixie State University M.K. Cox Performing Arts Center in St. George.

This special season finale will feature Grammy-nominated violinist Lisa Dondlinger who will be performing original arrangements of classical music and movie score mashups.

Listen to Dondlinger and the Southwest Symphony perform “The Ninth Pirate” in the media player at the top of the story.

About Lisa Dondlinger

A regular performer with Celine Dion, Dondlinger has recorded with top artists including Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, John Legend, Andrea Bocelli, Tony Bennett and Stevie Wonder. Hailed by Peabo Bryson as “the finest first chair in the business,” Dondlinger blends the flawless technique of a classical violinist with the charisma of a leading artist.

“There is nothing more exciting than movie music and this concert will be full of your favorites,” information from the Southwest Symphony said.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online or at the DSU box office located in the Cox Performing Arts Center.

About the Southwest Symphony

The Southwest Symphony is a nonprofit arts organization in Southern Utah whose goal is to become the region’s premier orchestra.

Its mission statement is:

We inspire and enrich audiences through the transformative power of symphonic music. As the cultural heart of the community, we share the beauty of music through educational and entertaining performances.

Its goals include building an interest in and appreciation for symphonic music, building partnerships that create understanding, trust and diverse audiences, building financial support that allows for expansive growth of programming and community services, leading in the field of music arts education and acting as a voice for the arts in the development of city, county and state policy issues.

Event details

What: Southwest Symphony’s “Pirates, Dragons and Firebirds: Music from the Movies” featuring Lisa Dondlinger.

When: Friday, May 18, 7:30 p.m.

Where: DSU Cox Performing Arts Center, 325 S. 700 East, St. George.

Cost: $12-$24; student tickets $6.

Purchase tickets: Online or at the DSU Box Office, 325 S. 700 East, St. George.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews