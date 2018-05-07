DSU softball invited to NCAA Tournament for 10th straight time

File photo, Dixie State University vs. Montana State University Billings, Softball, St. George, Utah, Feb. 10, 2018, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – No. 19 Dixie State softball was selected to its West Region-best 10th consecutive Division II West Regional on Monday, as the field of 64 teams was revealed on the Softball Selection Show.

The Trailblazers (38-8, 22-8 PacWest) were placed in the West 2 Regional bracket as the No. 3 seed and will take the West Region’s longest active regional appearance streak into the tournament. DSU will battle No. 6 seed Cal State San Bernardino (30-20, 18-16 CCAA) on Thursday at 11 a.m. Pacific Time (Noon MT) in Irvine, California.

No. 2 seed and Pacific West Conference champion Concordia-Irvine (44-12, 26-6 PacWest) will host the West 2 Regional, matching up with No. 7 seed Academy of Art (39-16, 22-10 PacWest) on Thursday.

Included below is the full release from the NCAA. Click HERE to watch the archived Selection Show.

“INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Softball Committee has selected the 64 teams that will participate in the 2018 NCAA Division II Softball Championship. Four teams will participate at each of the 16 regional sites in double-elimination tournaments, held May 10-12. Winners will advance to the super regionals, slated for May 17-18. The finals will be held May 24-28 at the Moyer Sports Complex in Salem, Virginia and will be hosted by the Mountain East Conference and the city of Salem.”

SITES/PAIRINGS:

*Denotes host institution.

Atlantic 1 Region at Lock Haven, Pennsylvania

West Chester (40-13) *Lock Haven (36-12) Shepherd (33-18) Chowan (31-14)

Atlantic 2 Region at Buckhannon, West Virginia

*West Virginia Wesleyan (40-12) Gannon (29-12) Seton Hill (23-15) West Virginia State (34-20)

Central 1 Region at Winona, Minnesota

*Winona State (45-5) Minnesota Duluth (40-13) Arkansas Tech (43-17) Emporia State (28-29)

Central 2 Region at Magnolia, Arkansas

*Southern Arkansas (52-9) Augustana (South Dakota) (41-13) Washburn (39-12) Minnesota State Mankato (33-17)

East 1 Region at Garden City, New York

*Adelphi (30-19-1) LIU Post (35-17) Le Moyne (32-13) Caldwell (34-16)

East 2 Region at Manchester, New Hampshire

*Saint Anselm (36-10-1) Southern New Hampshire (37-12) Pace (27-20) Merrimack (31-14)

Midwest 1 Region at Allendale, Michigan

*Grand Valley State (41-7) UIndy (39-18) Southern Indiana (31-22) Hillsdale (24-14)

Midwest 2 Region at Springfield, Illinois

*Illinois-Springfield (36-16) McKendree (38-16) Missouri-St. Louis (33-22) Saginaw Valley State (28-25)

South 1 Region at West Palm Beach, Florida

*Palm Beach Atlantic (33-6) Alabama-Huntsville (35-15) Valdosta State (41-11) Albany State (Georgia) (29-22)

South 2 Region at Florence, Alabama

*North Alabama (44-5) Saint Leo (32-15) Embry-Riddle (Florida) (33-13) West Florida (30-19)

South Central 1 Region at Grand Junction, Colorado

*Colorado Mesa (47-3) Texas A&M-Commerce (39-9) Tarleton State (47-9) Rogers State (39-18)

South Central 2 Region at San Angelo, Texas

*Angelo State (47-7) West Texas A&M (39-11) Cameron (30-18) 4. Colorado Christian (43-13)

Southeast 1 Region at Dahlonega, Georgia

*North Georgia (56-2) Coker (35-16) Queens (North Carolina) (35-15) King (Tennessee) (34-20)

Southeast 2 Region at Hickory, North Carolina

*Lenoir-Rhyne (42-8) Georgia College (36-14) Carson-Newman (32-19) Young Harris (32-18)

West 1 Region at Chico, California

*Chico State (50-3) California Baptist (33-10) UC San Diego (35-17) Northwest Nazarene (31-21)

West 2 Region at Irvine, California

*Concordia (California) (44-12) Dixie State (38-8) Cal State San Bernardino (30-20) Academy of Art (39-16)

Email: sports@stgnews.com

Twitter: @oldschoolag

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.