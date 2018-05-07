‘Elvis Rocks Mesquite’ answers important debate: Which decade was Elvis’ best? Get tickets now

An Elvis tribute artist pays homage to Elvis Presley on stage at the CasaBlanca Resort in the 2017 "Elvis Rocks Mesquite" competition, Mesquite, Nevada, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Mesquite Gaming, St. George News

MESQUITE, Nev. — Next month, Mesquite Gaming, owner of CasaBlanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel, presents “Elvis Rocks Mesquite 2018.”

The three-day event, which runs June 21-23, features the world’s best Elvis tribute artists competing in three different Elvis eras – the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. Throughout the competition, Mesquite Gaming will give away $10,000 in prize money, with the overall winner taking home a check for $3,000.

Tickets are on sale now and are available online or by calling 800-585-3737.

The schedule of events is below (all times are Pacific Daylight Time):

Thursday, June 21, 6 p.m. | Meet and greet, karaoke at the “Splash Bar” poolside, free admission, all ages.

Thursday, June 21, 9 p.m. | Movies by the Pool – “Viva Las Vegas” starring Elvis Presley, free admission, all ages.

Friday, June 22, 1:30 p.m. | Best of the ’50s – Preliminary round, showroom; all ages; 3 years old and up must have ticket; tickets $15-$25.

Friday, June 22, 8:30 p.m. | Best of the ’60s – Preliminary round, showroom; all ages; 3 years old and up must have ticket; tickets $15-$25.

Friday, June 22, 11 p.m. | Late Night Karaoke Party – Skydome Lounge; free admission; 21 and over only.

Saturday, June 23: 1:30 p.m. | Best of the ’70s – Preliminary round, showroom; all ages; 3 years old and up must have ticket; tickets $15-$25.

Saturday, June 23, 8:30 p.m. | Finals competition and awards – showroom; all ages; 3 years old and up must have ticket; tickets $20-$35.

Saturday, June 23, 11 p.m. | Late Night Karaoke Party – Skydome Lounge; free admission; 21 and over only.

Ticket packages for all four shows – ’50s, ’60s, ’70s and the finals – are available and can be purchased online or by calling 800-585-3737.

The weekend will be jam-packed with outstanding tributes, slick hair, hip-thrusting action and memorable music performed by the greatest Elvis enthusiasts and entertainers from around the world.

For more information on Mesquite Gaming visit the website or follow Mesquite Gaming on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews