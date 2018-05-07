Cloudy, then clearing: The upcoming week’s temperatures, pollen count and more

Written by Ric Wayman
May 7, 2018
ST. GEORGE — The weekly weather forecast is calling for warm temperatures, setting up for a pleasant week ahead in Southern Utah.

The Monday cloud cover will burn off by afternoon, leaving the area mostly clear by afternoon. That trend will continue throughout the week, with some high clouds passing through on Thursday through the weekend. Some wind may kick up on Friday, but it will be short-lived. No rain is in the forecast for the week.

Conditions will remain generally clear, with highs in St. George in the 90s and overnight lows dropping into the 60s. Temperatures will drop a bit over the weekend into the 80s but sunny conditions will remain. Cedar City will see highs in the 80s and lows in the upper 30s but staying above freezing.

See daily temperature forecasts for St. George and Cedar City below.

Overall pollen count will be in the medium to medium-high range. Pollen from grass will remain in the high range throughout the week, with tree and weed pollen staying low. The UV index will remain high. There is a very high risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure. Limit sun exposure to 8-22 minutes. Apply skin protection factor (SPF) 30+, wear protective clothing (hat and UV-A&B sunglasses) and make attempts to avoid the sun between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Data for the weekly forecast is drawn from releases by the National Weather Service and Weather Underground.

St. George (high/low)

  • Monday 96/63
  • Tuesday 99/67
  • Wednesday 100/68
  • Thursday 95/69
  • Friday 92/58
  • Saturday 80/56
  • Sunday 85/59

Cedar City (high/low)

  • Monday 83/48
  • Tuesday 86/52
  • Wednesday 87/56
  • Thursday 83/55
  • Friday 79/38
  • Saturday 62/37
  • Sunday 70/42

