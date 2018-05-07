Mountain bike ride to celebrate 50th anniversary of National Trails System Act

Mountain biking stock image | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

FREDONIA, Ariz. — Mountain bikers of all skill levels are welcome and encouraged to participate in an 18-mile mountain bike ride along the Arizona Trail Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. MST, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. MDT.

The ride will begin at the Orderville Trailhead in the North Kaibab Ranger District of the Kaibab National Forest. This segment of the Arizona Trail is mostly flat and considered an easy ride. Experienced trip leaders will be the guides.

“The North Kaibab Ranger District is privileged to manage 48 miles of the Arizona National Scenic Trail to the Utah border, and we are excited to partner with the Arizona Trail Association and Amazing Earthfest to celebrate this National Trails System Act 50th Anniversary Event,” North Kaibab Wilderness and Trails Specialist Allison Ayers said.

The Arizona Trail is an 800-mile hike, bike or ride-your-horse adventure. The trail runs from Mexico to Utah through some of the most spectacular scenery Arizona has to offer.

To reach the trailhead, travel south from Kanab on U.S. Highway 89A toward Jacob Lake. Drive 1 ½ miles past Jacob Lake on U.S. 89A to Forest Road 205/247. Turn right on FR-205 to enter the Orderville Trailhead parking lot. Allow 40 minutes to drive from Kanab to the trailhead. To carpool from Kanab, meet at 8 a.m. MDT, 7 a.m. MST, at the Amazing Earthfest information table, Kane County Office of Tourism, 78 South 100 East, Kanab.

Before starting the ride, Arizona Trail Association staff will offer a brief history of the trail and the 50th anniversary of the National Trails System Act. A shuttle will be available at Government Reservoir, the turnaround point, for any riders who may prefer to stop at 9 miles.

Riders are reminded to bring a bike in good working order suitable for single dirt track with rocks and roots, helmet, riding gloves, appropriate footwear and extra clothing, water, spare tire tube and snacks. A support vehicle will be staged at the 5-mile point.

Resources

For additional information about this event, contact Allison Ayers at 928-643-8149 or allisonayers@fs.fed.us.

For more information about Amazing Earthfest 2018, click here or visit its website.

For more information about the National Trails System’s 50th anniversary, click here.

To register or get more information about the “AZT In A Day” event, scheduled for Oct. 6, click here.

