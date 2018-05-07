Motorcycle association to hold poker run benefit in support of veterans

Motorcyclists stock image | Photo by Kesu01, iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News/Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A motorcycle association is organizing a poker run benefit in Cedar City May 19 to raise money for veterans.

Chapter 49-4 of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, which is made up of combat veterans from all branches of the military who ride motorcycles as a hobby, holds the poker run annually. The event starts at noon at the Cedar City Veterans Park, 200 N. 200 East, Cedar City.

Following the association’s stated mission of “Vets Helping Vets,” all proceeds of the event will benefit the nonprofit “Utah Honor Flight” and “Ride To Zero” programs.

The Utah Honor Flight program pays to transport veterans to the District of Columbia to visit the national memorials dedicated in honor of their service and sacrifices. Priority is given to World War II veterans, then Korean War and Vietnam War veterans.

Read more: Veterans take ‘trip of a lifetime’ in honor of their service and sacrifice

Ride to Zero works to address the high rate of veteran suicides, which exceeds the suicide rate in the general population. Over 20 veterans take their own lives each day, and Ride to Zero aims to bring that number to zero. All proceeds from Ride to Zero go toward research and sponsoring treatment for veterans through the National Center for Veterans Studies at the University of Utah.

Sign-ups for the “3rd Annual Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Poker Run” will be from noon-2 p.m. at the Veterans Park at a rate of $35 per bike and $15 per passenger. The poker run goes about 100 miles through desert and high mountain passes of up to 9,500 feet elevation over Cedar Mountain with several stops along the way, ending at Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Avenue, Cedar City.

There will also be a concert starting at 9 p.m. at Mike’s Tavern featuring Cedar City bands Fenwick Way and Full Tilt Boogie, with drawings and poker run winners being announced.

For more information, contact Charles Triplett at telephone 435-590-7525 or by email to utahcvma4@gmail.com.

Event details

What: 3rd Annual Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Poker Run.

When: Saturday, May 19, at noon.

Where: Cedar City Veterans Park, 200 N. 200 East, Cedar City.

Details: $35 per bike and $15 per passenger.

Resources

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews