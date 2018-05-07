June 14, 1932 — May 4, 2018

Noreene Larson Brooks passed away May 4, 2018. Noreene was born June 14, 1932, in St. George, Utah, to Ellis and Ora Hall Larson. She was the third of nine children.

She married Eugene P. Brooks on Oct. 23, 1950, in Spokane, Washington. They were sealed in the St. George temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Jan. 26, 1955.

Six weeks after their wedding, Eugene deployed to Korea with the Utah National Guard for one year. Noreene moved back to St. George to live with her mother-in-law and father-in-law while Eugene was serving his country. When Eugene returned from Korea they built a home on Main Street where she resided for 59 years. Noreene also enjoyed spending many summers in Oklahoma while Eugene continued to serve in the National Guard.

Noreene grew up in St. George where she attended Dixie High School. She managed the old A&W Drive In for 20 years, then went on to work as a dental assistant for Dr. Jay Blake. She loved hunting, fishing, camping, picking pine nuts and spending time with her family.

She also had a love for dancing and performed with The Prime Time Performers throughout her senior years. She had the opportunity to perform at the Nagano, Japan, and Salt Lake City Winter Olympic Games with The Prime Time Performers. She also performed in New York City, Thailand, and many NBA basketball games. She was an avid sports fan and would often be found watching basketball, football, tennis and baseball.

Noreene had a love for traveling the world. She was able to visit Switzerland, England, Thailand, Japan, Canada and several other countries. She was an active member of the LDS church and served in many different callings throughout her life including Young Women’s leader, Primary Teacher and Meetinghouse Librarian.

Noreene is survived by her three children, Klen (Shanette) Brooks, Kevin Brooks and Kieron Brooks, 11 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a sister, Eva (Michael) Larson Green and two brothers, Kelly (Patricia) Larson and Kerry (Lisa) Larson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Parry Brooks, parents, three sisters, two brothers and a niece.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be Thursday, May 10, at 11 a.m., at the Red Hills Chapel, 200 W. 500 North, St. George.

Friends may call Wednesday, May 9, from 5-7 p.m., at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George and at the Red Hills Chapel on Thursday from 9-10:30 a.m. prior to services.

Interment will take place in the St. George City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.