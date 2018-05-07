April 12, 1926 — May 5, 2018

Truly the end of an era. Lynn Leavitt, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away in St. George on May 5, 2018, at age 92. All who knew him loved him and called him friend.

Lynn was born on April 12, 1926, in Las Vegas, Nevada, to Glen Henry Leavitt and Rachel Bowler. He was the oldest of 10 children.

Lynn served in the Army Air Corps as a tail gunner during World War II and in the Navy during the Korean War. A life-long Teamster, he pioneered valet parking on the Las Vegas Strip, and employed and assisted thousands of families in a 40-year career. He was known as “The Whip of the Strip” and “Mr. Vegas.” He raised and bred award-winning quarter horses and owned a ranch in Logandale, Nevada. Lynn is remembered as a tireless worker, genuine friend and someone you could always count on.

Lynn was proceeded in death by his parents, his son Marlin Cary, sisters Twyla Wilson and Irene Campbell, as well as his first spouse, Eloise Leavitt. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Starrlee Falzone Leavitt, his legacy includes his children Lorin (Dianne), Mitch (Janet), Gary (Cherie), Ron (Susan), Becky (Bob) Ivatt, Wendy Keefe and Dennis (Nykele) Leavitt. Lynn’s posterity totals 136, including 26 grandchildren and 69 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 11, at 11 a.m., at the Red Cliffs Stake Center, 1285 N. Bluff Street, St. George.

Friends and family are also invited to offer condolences at viewing services on Thursday, May 10, from 6-8 p.m., at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, as well as prior to the funeral service at the church from 9-10:30 a.m.

Interment will be at 3 p.m. at the Mesquite City Cemetery, Mesquite, Nevada.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

