News short: Brush fire burning near Snow Canyon High School

ST. GEORGE — Firefighters are battling a brush fire in a field near Snow Canyon High School in St. George.

Firefighters from St. George Fire Department were dispatched to the fire just before 8 p.m. in the field between Tuweap Drive and Lava Flow Drive. They are still trying to extinguish the blaze as of 8:50 p.m.

Tuweap Drive is closed to all traffic in the area of the fire.

A St. George News reporter on scene reports large flames and firefighters in brush trucks dousing the blaze.

The fire does not appear to be threatening any nearby structures.

This is a developing story.

St. George News reporters Hollie Reina and Mori Kessler contributed to this report.

