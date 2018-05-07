March 24, 1938 — May 4, 2018

Barbara Ann Oliver Wells passed away peacefully on May 4, 2018, at Sterling Court Assisted Living in St. George, Utah.

Barbara was born March 24, 1938, in Lynchburg, Bedford County, Virginia. She grew up in Big Island, Virginia, and graduated as valedictorian from Big Island High School where she also played volleyball and basketball. She then went to Phillips Business College in Lynchburg.

She later moved to Lexington, Kentucky, where she worked for NCR and met the love of her life while attending a class at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Barbara married William Ray Wells on Jan. 1, 1966, and they were sealed in the Salt Lake temple later that year. She then teased her in-laws over the years by converting UK signs to DUKE signs (may she have courtside seats in heaven).

After Bill’s passing, she moved to Utah to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She developed many special friendships in Sienna Heights and at Sterling Court Assisted Living. Barbara was an active member of the LDS church until her death and served in various positions in the Relief Society, Primary and Young Women’s organizations. She and Bill especially loved working with the youth and young adults of the church.

She is the mother of five daughters and has 16 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Ray Wells, her parents Frances Almyra Anthony and James Cedric Oliver, her siblings John Penn Oliver, Francis James “Bo” Oliver, Jacqueline Oliver Turpin, and an infant brother. She was also preceded in death by twin daughters Almyra and Grace. She is survived by her daughters Tonja Wells Henderson (Jason), Yvonne Leigh Wells Swinson (Steven) and Scarlett Wells Lineback (John).

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Fund.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 11, at 2 p.m., at Pine View Mortuary, 566 North Mall Drive in St. George.

Visitation will precede the services from 1-1:45 p.m.

Interment to follow at Washington City Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary, 435-986-4222.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Pine View Mortuary online.