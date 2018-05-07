Man falls to his death at Horseshoe Bend

The iconic Horseshoe Bend Overlook on the Colorado River in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area near Page, Arizona, date not specified | National Park Service photo courtesy of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, St. George News

PAGE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a man has accidentally fallen about 800 feet to his death at the Glen Canyon National Recreational Area in northern Arizona.

Sheriff’s officials say no foul play is suspected in the death of 33-year-old Zachary Wallace of Phoenix.

Wallace’s brother told National Park Service rangers that he witnessed the fall off the edge of Horseshoe Bend on Sunday afternoon.

Rangers and sheriff’s deputies reached the body from the side of Colorado River and an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter was used to remove the body from the canyon.

It was taken to the Coconino County medical examiner’s office in Flagstaff, Arizona, for an autopsy.

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area encompasses over 1.25 million acres from Arizona to Southern Utah.

Two weeks ago, the body of what is believed to be a missing man from Buckeye, Arizona, was found at the bottom of Horseshoe Bend.

Coconino County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Horseshoe Bend Observation Area parking lot on a report that the vehicle of a missing man had been found at the parking lot by family members.

A park ranger went to the body by boat and confirmed its location.

Deputies were shuttled to the body from the top of the rim by helicopter. The body was then transported to the top of the rim and taken to Flagstaff by the medical examiner’s office

