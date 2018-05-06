Help restore public lands destroyed by Brian Head fire while learning

Vegetation is charred in the town of Brian Head where a wildfire started two weeks prior, Iron County, Utah, July 1, 2017 | Photo by Scott Young, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Experience the public lands surrounding Cedar City like never before with Southern Utah University and Jacqualine Grant. Make your summer meaningful by helping restore lands damaged in the 2017 Brian Head fire.

SUU Community Education is offering a summer course titled “Plants and Public Lands.” Participants will learn all about Utah’s native plants within the scenic landscapes in Southern Utah.

“This is an amazing opportunity for our community to help our public lands while learning something new from an experienced professional,” said Suzette Beach, assistant director of SUU Community Education.

The course will be offered in two different sessions, June 7-22 and July 30–Aug. 14, with one in-class presentation and five field trips each session.

Course participants will also learn how to keep a field journal, the difference between native and non-native plant species, plant and flower identification, and will contribute to restoration efforts on the Dixie National Forest and the Bureau of Land Management that were heavily damaged in the Brian Head fire.

Grant, an award-winning experiential educator and biology professor at SUU, will be instructing the course, as well as leading the field trips that include several short hikes.

“There is an abundance of magnificent flowering plants that bloom in Southern Utah even though we are immersed in a desert environment,” Grant said. “This applied course will lead you through the identification and biology of common wildflowers, the mechanics of keeping a scientific field journal, an introduction to how seeds are collected for restoration efforts, and an explanation of citizen science and how you can contribute to global databases.”

The course is open for children ages 12 and up. Chance encounters with bees that sleep in globemallows, and other pollinators, could occur.

For more information on “Plants on Public Lands,” or any of the more than 30 courses being offered by SUU Community Education this summer, click here, email bewise@suu.edu or call 435-865-8259.

Event details

What: “Plants on Public Lands” community education course.

When: June 7-22 and July 30–Aug. 14.

Where: Field trips to areas affected by the Brian Head fire.

Details: Open for children ages 12 and up. More info at the SUU Community Education website.

