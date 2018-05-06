Trailer loaded with hay tips onto nearby vehicles, resulting in severe injuries

Emergency crews assist injured patients after a trailer hauling hay tipped onto nearby vehicles on state Route 24 in Sevier County, Utah, May 6, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A trailer loaded with hay that authorities say was insufficiently secured tipped over and landed on two nearby vehicles in Sevier County Sunday morning, causing multiple injuries.

Utah Highway Patrol responded to the incident at approximately 10:30 a.m. on state Route 24 at milepost 19 near the town of Sigurd.

The driver of a pickup truck pulling a trailer loaded with bales of hay was northbound on SR-24 at the time of the incident, Utah Highway Patrol said in a news release.

“The hay was insufficiently secured to the trailer and began to shift, causing the trailer to tip,” UHP said. “As the trailer tipped and rolled, it impacted two southbound vehicles, both of which had four occupants.”

All eight occupants in the southbound vehicles were injured and transported by ambulance to Sevier Valley Hospital. Two of the occupants most severely injured were later flown to trauma centers by medical helicopter.

The road was temporarily closed in the area of the incident as medical personnel treated patients and the trailer was removed from the roadway.

“UHP would remind all drivers to properly secure all cargo being transported,” the news release reads. “It will never hurt to add an additional strap, tarp, or rope to be 100% certain the load will not shift or fall from the vehicle.”

UHP advises those traveling through the area on SR-24 to be on the lookout for wildlife, such as deer or elk, which may be attracted to feed on the hay that’s scattered along the shoulder of the road.

“Please use caution when traveling through the area,” UHP said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

