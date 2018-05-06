Police: Driver suspected of DUI crashes into ambulance near Ephraim

An SUV is heavily damaged following a crash on state Route 89, Sanpete County, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Three people were sent to the hospital Saturday night after police say a man suspected of driving under the influence crashed into an ambulance on state Route 89.

Utah Highway Patrol responded to the crash at approximately 11:13 p.m. on SR-89 where the road intersects with state Route 132, about three miles north of Ephraim.

The Ephraim EMS ambulance, which included a crew comprising the driver and two EMTs in the rear, was southbound on SR-89 at the time of the crash, Utah Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The speed limit on SR-89 is 65 mph in the area. Motorists on SR-89 have the right-of-way, while traffic on SR-132 is controlled by a stop sign.

“As the ambulance passed SR-132, an SUV occupied by a driver and passenger was eastbound on SR-132,” UHP said. “The SUV’s driver did not stop at the stop sign and struck the ambulance broadside. This impact caused the ambulance to roll.”

The two EMTs in the rear of the ambulance were not wearing seat belts and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, UHP said, adding that the driver of the SUV, a 63-year-old man, was not wearing his seat belt and suffered injuries to his chest.

The three people who were injured were transported to the hospital in fair condition, UHP said, noting that the other two people involved in the crash ­– the driver of the ambulance and the passenger in the SUV – were wearing seat belts.

“During the crash investigation, troopers determined the driver of the SUV had been drinking and are in the process of screening DUI charges,” UHP said.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage in the crash.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

