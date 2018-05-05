News LIVE: 2018 Ironman 70.3 St. George; photos, results | Updated 9:50 a.m.

May 5, 2018
Ironman competitors on the bike course heading out from Sand Hollow State Park. 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Aaron Crane, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George gets underway just before 7 a.m. Saturday as nearly 2,700 professional and amateur athletes gather at the swim start located at Sand Hollow Reservoir in Sand Hollow State Park.

NEWS LIVE: This report contains news live as it develops and is being  updated continuously. Bookmark and refresh the page periodically for updates. Most recent update: 9:50 a.m. | Pro women through 56-mile bike finish, transitioning to the run.

The 2018 Ironman 70.3 St. George will offer a total professional prize purse of $100,000 and 75 age group qualifying slots to the 2018 Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa this September.

Fun facts:

  • The event welcomes more than 2,700 registered participants.
  • Athletes have come from 47 states (Utah – 733) and 36 countries (U.S. – 2,487).
  • 18-year-old Paige Smith from Kimberley, Idaho, is the youngest female athlete.
  • 18-year-old Immanuel Darmadji from Portland, Oregon, is the youngest male athlete.
  • 69-year-old Medlodie Cronenberg from Henderson, Nevada, is the oldest female athlete.
  • 80-year-old John Holman III from San Diego, California, is the oldest male athlete.
  • Athletes’ occupations include, among others, airline pilot, architect, dentist, firefighter, lifeguard, nurse, ski instructor, surgeon, physics professor and psychologist.
  • Full list of professional athletes can be viewed on the Ironman start list webpage for the 2018 Ironman 70.3 triathlon.

At 6:30 a.m. pros began entering the 62-degree water at Sand Hollow Reservoir for warm up. Both men and women’s pros started the swim followed by age-groupers at 7 a.m. Race administrators are sending three competitors into the water at a time every five seconds with start indicated by a little buzzer.

Pro results along the course follow the photo gallery.

St. George News photos in this report give you splash and a dash of the race LIVE – for more detail see the Ironman 70.3 St. George live blog.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Results as posted to Ironman 70.3 St. George live blog

Pro Men – Out Of Swim

1   23:15         Sam Appleton
2   23:26    0:12 Matt Franklin
3   23:28    0:14 Justin Metzler
4   23:29    0:15 Antony Costes
5   23:32    0:18 Tim Reed
6   23:34    0:20 Joe Gambles
7   24:14    0:59 Antoine Jolicoeur Des
8   25:26    2:12 Lionel Sanders
9   25:28    2:14 Sebastian Kienle
10   25:32    2:18 Nicholas Granet
11   26:06    2:52 Trevor Wurtele
12   26:14    3:00 Andrew Talansky
13   26:39    3:25 Michael Weiss

Pro Women – Out Of Swim
1   24:33         Pamella Oliveira
2   24:35    0:02 Sarah True
3   24:39    0:06 Alicia Kaye
4   24:46    0:13 Paula Findlay
5   24:46    0:13 Meredith Kessler
6   25:32    0:59 Jeanni Seymour
7   25:36    1:03 Rachel Olson
8   25:48    1:16 Katy Evans
9   26:56    2:23 Ewa Bugdol
10   26:58    2:25 Michaela Herlbauer
11   27:37    3:04 Heather Wurtele
12   27:38    3:06 Kyra Wiens
13   27:42    3:09 Melanie McQuaid
14   29:27    4:54 Erin Green
15   29:30    4:57 Sarah Jarvis

Pro Men – Thru Bike Split 1 – 11.06 mi

1   50:10         Sam Appleton
2   50:54    0:44 Antony Costes
3   51:24    1:14 Tim Reed
4   51:25    1:15 Joe Gambles
5   51:36    1:26 Lionel Sanders
6   51:38    1:28 Sebastian Kienle
7   52:19    2:09 Justin Metzler
8   53:01    2:51 Antoine Jolicoeur Des
9   53:02    2:52 Matt Franklin
10   53:39    3:29 Andrew Talansky
11   53:46    3:36 Michael Weiss

Pro Women – Thru Bike Split 1 – 11.06 mi

1   56:12         Meredith Kessler
2   56:13    0:02 Alicia Kaye
3   56:15    0:04 Sarah True
4   56:17    0:06 Paula Findlay
5   56:19    0:08 Pamella Oliveira
6   57:37    1:26 Jeanni Seymour
7   59:13    3:02 Melanie McQuaid
8   59:19    3:08 Rachel Olson
9   59:31    3:20 Heather Wurtele
10   59:53    3:41 Michaela Herlbauer
11   59:56    3:45 Katy Evans

Pro Men – Thru Bike Split 2 – 26.93 mi

1 1:22:46         Sam Appleton
2 1:23:21    0:36 Sebastian Kienle
3 1:23:26    0:41 Lionel Sanders
4 1:23:28    0:43 Antony Costes
5 1:24:03    1:18 Tim Reed
6 1:24:04    1:19 Joe Gambles
7 1:25:50    3:05 Andrew Talansky
8 1:25:51    3:06 Michael Weiss
9 1:27:55    5:10 Antoine Jolicoeur Des
10 1:27:55    5:10 Justin Metzler

Pro Women – Thru Bike Split 2 – 26.93 mi

1 1:33:40         Meredith Kessler
2 1:33:44    0:04 Alicia Kaye
3 1:33:49    0:09 Paula Findlay
4 1:33:52    0:12 Sarah True
5 1:33:55    0:15 Pamella Oliveira
6 1:36:21    2:41 Jeanni Seymour
7 1:37:33    3:53 Heather Wurtele
8 1:37:35    3:55 Melanie McQuaid
9 1:39:12    5:32 Rachel Olson
10 1:39:47    6:07 Michaela Herlbauer

Pro Men – Thru Bike Split 3 – 39.30 mi

1 1:50:31         Lionel Sanders
2 1:50:34    0:03 Sebastian Kienle
3 1:50:52    0:21 Sam Appleton
4 1:51:22    0:51 Antony Costes
5 1:53:38    3:07 Michael Weiss
6 1:53:39    3:09 Andrew Talansky
7 1:53:41    3:10 Tim Reed
8 1:53:43    3:12 Joe Gambles
9 1:58:00    7:29 Antoine Jolicoeur Des
10 1:58:35    8:04 Justin Metzler

Pro Men – Thru 56-Mile Bike Finish

1 2:27:58         Sebastian Kienle
2 2:27:58    0:01 Lionel Sanders
3 2:30:07    2:09 Sam Appleton
4 2:30:47    2:49 Michael Weiss
5 2:31:23    3:25 Andrew Talansky
6 2:31:52    3:54 Antony Costes

Pro Men – Thru Run Split 1 – 2.30 mi

1 2:42:38         Lionel Sanders
2 2:42:56    0:18 Sebastian Kienle
3 2:45:17    2:39 Sam Appleton
4 2:45:20    2:42 Michael Weiss
5 2:48:39    6:02 Antony Costes
6 2:48:56    6:18 Tim Reed
7 2:48:57    6:19 Andrew Talansky

Pro Men – Fastest Bike

1 2:01:15         Sebastian Kienle
2 2:01:32    0:17 Lionel Sanders
3 2:02:30    1:15 Michael Weiss
4 2:03:44    2:30 Andrew Talansky
5 2:05:41    4:26 Sam Appleton
6 2:07:07    5:52 Antony Costes
7 2:08:57    7:42 Tim Reed
8 2:09:02    7:47 Joe Gambles
9 2:11:00    9:46 Sam Long
10 2:13:03   11:48 Trevor Wurtele

Pro Women – Thru 56-Mile Bike Finish

1 2:50:01         Meredith Kessler
2 2:50:51    0:51 Alicia Kaye
3 2:51:05    1:04 Paula Findlay
4 2:53:12    3:12 Sarah True
5 2:53:28    3:27 Pamella Oliveira
6 2:53:59    3:58 Heather Wurtele
7 2:54:31    4:30 Jeanni Seymour
8 2:55:30    5:30 Melanie McQuaid

Results for all categories and stages of Saturday’s 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George can be found through the race results webpage here.

St. George News reporters Hollie Reina, Sheldon Demke and Jeff Richards contributed to this report.

