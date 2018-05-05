News LIVE: 2018 Ironman 70.3 St. George; photos, results | Updated 9:50 a.m.

Ironman competitors on the bike course heading out from Sand Hollow State Park. 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Aaron Crane, St. George News
ST. GEORGE — The 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George gets underway just before 7 a.m. Saturday as nearly 2,700 professional and amateur athletes gather at the swim start located at Sand Hollow Reservoir in Sand Hollow State Park.
NEWS LIVE: This report contains news live as it develops and is being updated continuously. Bookmark and refresh the page periodically for updates. Most recent update: 9:50 a.m. | Pro women through 56-mile bike finish, transitioning to the run.
The 2018 Ironman 70.3 St. George will offer a total professional prize purse of $100,000 and 75 age group qualifying slots to the 2018 Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa this September.
Fun facts:
- The event welcomes more than 2,700 registered participants.
- Athletes have come from 47 states (Utah – 733) and 36 countries (U.S. – 2,487).
- 18-year-old Paige Smith from Kimberley, Idaho, is the youngest female athlete.
- 18-year-old Immanuel Darmadji from Portland, Oregon, is the youngest male athlete.
- 69-year-old Medlodie Cronenberg from Henderson, Nevada, is the oldest female athlete.
- 80-year-old John Holman III from San Diego, California, is the oldest male athlete.
- Athletes’ occupations include, among others, airline pilot, architect, dentist, firefighter, lifeguard, nurse, ski instructor, surgeon, physics professor and psychologist.
- Full list of professional athletes can be viewed on the Ironman start list webpage for the 2018 Ironman 70.3 triathlon.
At 6:30 a.m. pros began entering the 62-degree water at Sand Hollow Reservoir for warm up. Both men and women’s pros started the swim followed by age-groupers at 7 a.m. Race administrators are sending three competitors into the water at a time every five seconds with start indicated by a little buzzer.
Pro results along the course follow the photo gallery.
St. George News photos in this report give you splash and a dash of the race LIVE – for more detail see the Ironman 70.3 St. George live blog.
Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.
St. George Mayor Jon Pike chats it up near the finish line before the runners come in. 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. St. George, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News
A pro Ironman triathlete enters the water for the 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Professional men enter the water for the 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Pro Trevor Wurtele enters the water for the 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
L-R: Sebastian Kienle follows Lionel Sanders into the water for the 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Heather Wurtele, of Vernon, British Columbia, prepares for the 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Wurtele is a four-time winner of the St. George race, taking first place in 2010, 2011, 2015 and 2016. She didn’t race last year, but recently told St. George News she is hoping to regain her title this year. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Women pros at the ready for the 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Ironman start cannon at the 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Professional men start the swim in the 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Professional women are seen through the smoke of the cannon at the swim start for the 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Ironman competitor Sidney Smith, an amputee, ready to go. Mixed caps for rolling starts, competitors are self-seeded. 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Mixed caps for rolling starts, competitors are self-seeded. 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Age-groupers in the water, 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Age-groupers entering the swim portion of the 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Age-groupers in the water, 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Swim! 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Spectators at the 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Age-groupers queue for their starts. Race administrators send three competitors into the water at a time with a little buzzer. Mixed caps for rolling starts, competitors are self-seeded. 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Bikes at the ready for the switch from swim to cycle at the 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Professional Sam Appleton of Boulder, Colorado, is the first man out of the water in 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Pros - men in green caps - out of the water at the 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Pros out of the water at the 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Jeanni Seymour, 25 from Johannesburg, South Africa, competing in the pro women's class, among the earliest out of the water at the 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Pro men, in green caps, pro women, in pink caps, exit the water for the swim finish at the 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Pro Heather Wurtele, among the early women out of the water at the 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
An Ironman competitor gets help stripping off his wetsuit at the 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Age-groupers coming out of Sand Hollow Reservoir, finishing the swim portion of the 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Age-groupers swimming the course in the 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Ironman competitor Sidney Smith, an amputee, exits the water for the swim leg finish line.2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Ironman competitor Sidney Smith, an amputee, begins the bike segment of the 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Medical tent at the ready if needed. 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Competitors head out from Sand Hollow Reservoir beginning the bike segment of the 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Competitors head out from Sand Hollow Reservoir beginning the bike segment of the 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Competitors head out from Sand Hollow Reservoir beginning the bike segment of the 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Competitors head out from Sand Hollow Reservoir beginning the bike segment of the 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Competitors head out from Sand Hollow Reservoir beginning the bike segment of the 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Ironman competitors on the bike course heading out from Sand Hollow State Park. 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Aaron Crane, St. George News
Ironman competitors on the bike course heading out from Sand Hollow State Park. 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Aaron Crane, St. George News
Ironman competitors on the bike course heading out from Sand Hollow State Park. 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Aaron Crane, St. George News
Ironman competitors on the bike course heading out from Sand Hollow State Park. 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Aaron Crane, St. George News
Ironman competitors on the bike course heading out from Sand Hollow State Park. 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Aaron Crane, St. George News
Ironman competitors on the bike course heading out from Sand Hollow State Park. 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Aaron Crane, St. George News
Ironman competitors on the bike course heading out from Sand Hollow State Park. 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Aaron Crane, St. George News
Ironman competitors on the bike course heading out from Sand Hollow State Park. 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Aaron Crane, St. George News
Ironman competitors on the bike course heading out from Sand Hollow State Park. 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Aaron Crane, St. George News
Ironman competitors on the bike course heading out from Sand Hollow State Park. 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Aaron Crane, St. George News
Ironman competitors on the bike course heading out from Sand Hollow State Park. 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Aaron Crane, St. George News
Ironman competitors on the bike course heading out from Sand Hollow State Park. 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Aaron Crane, St. George News
Triathlete gear ready for grab at the bike-run transition of the 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Town Square Park, St. George, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News
Ironman competitors on the bike course heading out from Sand Hollow State Park. 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Ironman competitors on the bike course below the iconic Dixie Rock, also known as the Sugarloaf. 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. St. George, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Sheldon Demke, St. George News
Ironman competitors on the bike course below the iconic Dixie Rock, also known as the Sugarloaf. 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. St. George, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Sheldon Demke, St. George News
Ironman pro competitors from L-R: Lionel Sanders and Sebastian Kienle at the Town Square Park transition from bike to run. 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. St. George, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Ironman pro competitor Sebastian Kienle finished the 56-mile bike course first and sets out on the run course. 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. St. George, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Ironman pro competitor Lionel Sanders, who finished the 56-mile bike course second, heads out on the run course. 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. St. George, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Ironman pro triathlete Sam Appleton, third into the transition from bike to run. 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. St. George, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Ironman pro triathlete Sam Appleton in third place as he sets out on the run. 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. St. George, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Ironman competitors on the bike course. 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. St. George, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Sheldon Demke, St. George News
Ironman competitors on the bike course. 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. St. George, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Sheldon Demke, St. George News
Ironman pro triathlete Meredith Kessler, first woman into the transition from bike to run. 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. St. George, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Ironman pro triathlete Meredith Kessler, first woman into the transition from bike to run. 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. St. George, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Ironman pro triathlete Alicia Kaye rolls for the transition from bike to run. 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. St. George, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Ironman pro Meredith Kessler, first woman into the transition from bike to run, heads out on the run. 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. St. George, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Ironman pro triathlete Alicia Kaye, second woman into the transition from bike to run, heads out on the run. 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. St. George, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Ironman pro triathlete Paula Findlay, third woman into the transition from bike to run, heads out on the run. 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. St. George, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Ironman competitors, Heather Wurtele in the front - who finished the bike leg sixth among pro women - head out on the run. 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. St. George, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Results as posted to Ironman 70.3 St. George live blog
Pro Men – Out Of Swim
1 23:15 Sam Appleton
2 23:26 0:12 Matt Franklin
3 23:28 0:14 Justin Metzler
4 23:29 0:15 Antony Costes
5 23:32 0:18 Tim Reed
6 23:34 0:20 Joe Gambles
7 24:14 0:59 Antoine Jolicoeur Des
8 25:26 2:12 Lionel Sanders
9 25:28 2:14 Sebastian Kienle
10 25:32 2:18 Nicholas Granet
11 26:06 2:52 Trevor Wurtele
12 26:14 3:00 Andrew Talansky
13 26:39 3:25 Michael Weiss
Pro Women – Out Of Swim
1 24:33 Pamella Oliveira
2 24:35 0:02 Sarah True
3 24:39 0:06 Alicia Kaye
4 24:46 0:13 Paula Findlay
5 24:46 0:13 Meredith Kessler
6 25:32 0:59 Jeanni Seymour
7 25:36 1:03 Rachel Olson
8 25:48 1:16 Katy Evans
9 26:56 2:23 Ewa Bugdol
10 26:58 2:25 Michaela Herlbauer
11 27:37 3:04 Heather Wurtele
12 27:38 3:06 Kyra Wiens
13 27:42 3:09 Melanie McQuaid
14 29:27 4:54 Erin Green
15 29:30 4:57 Sarah Jarvis
Pro Men – Thru Bike Split 1 – 11.06 mi
1 50:10 Sam Appleton
2 50:54 0:44 Antony Costes
3 51:24 1:14 Tim Reed
4 51:25 1:15 Joe Gambles
5 51:36 1:26 Lionel Sanders
6 51:38 1:28 Sebastian Kienle
7 52:19 2:09 Justin Metzler
8 53:01 2:51 Antoine Jolicoeur Des
9 53:02 2:52 Matt Franklin
10 53:39 3:29 Andrew Talansky
11 53:46 3:36 Michael Weiss
Pro Women – Thru Bike Split 1 – 11.06 mi
1 56:12 Meredith Kessler
2 56:13 0:02 Alicia Kaye
3 56:15 0:04 Sarah True
4 56:17 0:06 Paula Findlay
5 56:19 0:08 Pamella Oliveira
6 57:37 1:26 Jeanni Seymour
7 59:13 3:02 Melanie McQuaid
8 59:19 3:08 Rachel Olson
9 59:31 3:20 Heather Wurtele
10 59:53 3:41 Michaela Herlbauer
11 59:56 3:45 Katy Evans
Pro Men – Thru Bike Split 2 – 26.93 mi
1 1:22:46 Sam Appleton
2 1:23:21 0:36 Sebastian Kienle
3 1:23:26 0:41 Lionel Sanders
4 1:23:28 0:43 Antony Costes
5 1:24:03 1:18 Tim Reed
6 1:24:04 1:19 Joe Gambles
7 1:25:50 3:05 Andrew Talansky
8 1:25:51 3:06 Michael Weiss
9 1:27:55 5:10 Antoine Jolicoeur Des
10 1:27:55 5:10 Justin Metzler
Pro Women – Thru Bike Split 2 – 26.93 mi
1 1:33:40 Meredith Kessler
2 1:33:44 0:04 Alicia Kaye
3 1:33:49 0:09 Paula Findlay
4 1:33:52 0:12 Sarah True
5 1:33:55 0:15 Pamella Oliveira
6 1:36:21 2:41 Jeanni Seymour
7 1:37:33 3:53 Heather Wurtele
8 1:37:35 3:55 Melanie McQuaid
9 1:39:12 5:32 Rachel Olson
10 1:39:47 6:07 Michaela Herlbauer
Pro Men – Thru Bike Split 3 – 39.30 mi
1 1:50:31 Lionel Sanders
2 1:50:34 0:03 Sebastian Kienle
3 1:50:52 0:21 Sam Appleton
4 1:51:22 0:51 Antony Costes
5 1:53:38 3:07 Michael Weiss
6 1:53:39 3:09 Andrew Talansky
7 1:53:41 3:10 Tim Reed
8 1:53:43 3:12 Joe Gambles
9 1:58:00 7:29 Antoine Jolicoeur Des
10 1:58:35 8:04 Justin Metzler
Pro Men – Thru 56-Mile Bike Finish
1 2:27:58 Sebastian Kienle
2 2:27:58 0:01 Lionel Sanders
3 2:30:07 2:09 Sam Appleton
4 2:30:47 2:49 Michael Weiss
5 2:31:23 3:25 Andrew Talansky
6 2:31:52 3:54 Antony Costes
Pro Men – Thru Run Split 1 – 2.30 mi
1 2:42:38 Lionel Sanders
2 2:42:56 0:18 Sebastian Kienle
3 2:45:17 2:39 Sam Appleton
4 2:45:20 2:42 Michael Weiss
5 2:48:39 6:02 Antony Costes
6 2:48:56 6:18 Tim Reed
7 2:48:57 6:19 Andrew Talansky
Pro Men – Fastest Bike
1 2:01:15 Sebastian Kienle
2 2:01:32 0:17 Lionel Sanders
3 2:02:30 1:15 Michael Weiss
4 2:03:44 2:30 Andrew Talansky
5 2:05:41 4:26 Sam Appleton
6 2:07:07 5:52 Antony Costes
7 2:08:57 7:42 Tim Reed
8 2:09:02 7:47 Joe Gambles
9 2:11:00 9:46 Sam Long
10 2:13:03 11:48 Trevor Wurtele
Pro Women – Thru 56-Mile Bike Finish
1 2:50:01 Meredith Kessler
2 2:50:51 0:51 Alicia Kaye
3 2:51:05 1:04 Paula Findlay
4 2:53:12 3:12 Sarah True
5 2:53:28 3:27 Pamella Oliveira
6 2:53:59 3:58 Heather Wurtele
7 2:54:31 4:30 Jeanni Seymour
8 2:55:30 5:30 Melanie McQuaid
Results for all categories and stages of Saturday’s 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George can be found through the race results webpage here.
St. George News reporters Hollie Reina, Sheldon Demke and Jeff Richards contributed to this report.
Resources
Email: rwayman@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews | @NewsWayman
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.