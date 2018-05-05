News LIVE: 2018 Ironman 70.3 St. George; photos, results | Updated 9:50 a.m.

Ironman competitors on the bike course heading out from Sand Hollow State Park. 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | Photo by Aaron Crane, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George gets underway just before 7 a.m. Saturday as nearly 2,700 professional and amateur athletes gather at the swim start located at Sand Hollow Reservoir in Sand Hollow State Park.

NEWS LIVE: This report contains news live as it develops and is being updated continuously. Bookmark and refresh the page periodically for updates. Most recent update: 9:50 a.m. | Pro women through 56-mile bike finish, transitioning to the run.



The 2018 Ironman 70.3 St. George will offer a total professional prize purse of $100,000 and 75 age group qualifying slots to the 2018 Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa this September.

Fun facts:

The event welcomes more than 2,700 registered participants.

Athletes have come from 47 states (Utah – 733) and 36 countries (U.S. – 2,487).

18-year-old Paige Smith from Kimberley, Idaho, is the youngest female athlete.

18-year-old Immanuel Darmadji from Portland, Oregon, is the youngest male athlete.

69-year-old Medlodie Cronenberg from Henderson, Nevada, is the oldest female athlete.

80-year-old John Holman III from San Diego, California, is the oldest male athlete.

Athletes’ occupations include, among others, airline pilot, architect, dentist, firefighter, lifeguard, nurse, ski instructor, surgeon, physics professor and psychologist.

Full list of professional athletes can be viewed on the Ironman start list webpage for the 2018 Ironman 70.3 triathlon.

At 6:30 a.m. pros began entering the 62-degree water at Sand Hollow Reservoir for warm up. Both men and women’s pros started the swim followed by age-groupers at 7 a.m. Race administrators are sending three competitors into the water at a time every five seconds with start indicated by a little buzzer.

Pro results along the course follow the photo gallery.

St. George News photos in this report give you splash and a dash of the race LIVE – for more detail see the Ironman 70.3 St. George live blog.

Results as posted to Ironman 70.3 St. George live blog

Pro Men – Out Of Swim

1 23:15 Sam Appleton

2 23:26 0:12 Matt Franklin

3 23:28 0:14 Justin Metzler

4 23:29 0:15 Antony Costes

5 23:32 0:18 Tim Reed

6 23:34 0:20 Joe Gambles

7 24:14 0:59 Antoine Jolicoeur Des

8 25:26 2:12 Lionel Sanders

9 25:28 2:14 Sebastian Kienle

10 25:32 2:18 Nicholas Granet

11 26:06 2:52 Trevor Wurtele

12 26:14 3:00 Andrew Talansky

13 26:39 3:25 Michael Weiss

Pro Women – Out Of Swim

1 24:33 Pamella Oliveira

2 24:35 0:02 Sarah True

3 24:39 0:06 Alicia Kaye

4 24:46 0:13 Paula Findlay

5 24:46 0:13 Meredith Kessler

6 25:32 0:59 Jeanni Seymour

7 25:36 1:03 Rachel Olson

8 25:48 1:16 Katy Evans

9 26:56 2:23 Ewa Bugdol

10 26:58 2:25 Michaela Herlbauer

11 27:37 3:04 Heather Wurtele

12 27:38 3:06 Kyra Wiens

13 27:42 3:09 Melanie McQuaid

14 29:27 4:54 Erin Green

15 29:30 4:57 Sarah Jarvis Pro Men – Thru Bike Split 1 – 11.06 mi 1 50:10 Sam Appleton

2 50:54 0:44 Antony Costes

3 51:24 1:14 Tim Reed

4 51:25 1:15 Joe Gambles

5 51:36 1:26 Lionel Sanders

6 51:38 1:28 Sebastian Kienle

7 52:19 2:09 Justin Metzler

8 53:01 2:51 Antoine Jolicoeur Des

9 53:02 2:52 Matt Franklin

10 53:39 3:29 Andrew Talansky

11 53:46 3:36 Michael Weiss Pro Women – Thru Bike Split 1 – 11.06 mi 1 56:12 Meredith Kessler

2 56:13 0:02 Alicia Kaye

3 56:15 0:04 Sarah True

4 56:17 0:06 Paula Findlay

5 56:19 0:08 Pamella Oliveira

6 57:37 1:26 Jeanni Seymour

7 59:13 3:02 Melanie McQuaid

8 59:19 3:08 Rachel Olson

9 59:31 3:20 Heather Wurtele

10 59:53 3:41 Michaela Herlbauer

11 59:56 3:45 Katy Evans Pro Men – Thru Bike Split 2 – 26.93 mi 1 1:22:46 Sam Appleton

2 1:23:21 0:36 Sebastian Kienle

3 1:23:26 0:41 Lionel Sanders

4 1:23:28 0:43 Antony Costes

5 1:24:03 1:18 Tim Reed

6 1:24:04 1:19 Joe Gambles

7 1:25:50 3:05 Andrew Talansky

8 1:25:51 3:06 Michael Weiss

9 1:27:55 5:10 Antoine Jolicoeur Des

10 1:27:55 5:10 Justin Metzler Pro Women – Thru Bike Split 2 – 26.93 mi 1 1:33:40 Meredith Kessler

2 1:33:44 0:04 Alicia Kaye

3 1:33:49 0:09 Paula Findlay

4 1:33:52 0:12 Sarah True

5 1:33:55 0:15 Pamella Oliveira

6 1:36:21 2:41 Jeanni Seymour

7 1:37:33 3:53 Heather Wurtele

8 1:37:35 3:55 Melanie McQuaid

9 1:39:12 5:32 Rachel Olson

10 1:39:47 6:07 Michaela Herlbauer Pro Men – Thru Bike Split 3 – 39.30 mi 1 1:50:31 Lionel Sanders

2 1:50:34 0:03 Sebastian Kienle

3 1:50:52 0:21 Sam Appleton

4 1:51:22 0:51 Antony Costes

5 1:53:38 3:07 Michael Weiss

6 1:53:39 3:09 Andrew Talansky

7 1:53:41 3:10 Tim Reed

8 1:53:43 3:12 Joe Gambles

9 1:58:00 7:29 Antoine Jolicoeur Des

10 1:58:35 8:04 Justin Metzler Pro Men – Thru 56-Mile Bike Finish 1 2:27:58 Sebastian Kienle

2 2:27:58 0:01 Lionel Sanders

3 2:30:07 2:09 Sam Appleton

4 2:30:47 2:49 Michael Weiss

5 2:31:23 3:25 Andrew Talansky

6 2:31:52 3:54 Antony Costes Pro Men – Thru Run Split 1 – 2.30 mi 1 2:42:38 Lionel Sanders

2 2:42:56 0:18 Sebastian Kienle

3 2:45:17 2:39 Sam Appleton

4 2:45:20 2:42 Michael Weiss

5 2:48:39 6:02 Antony Costes

6 2:48:56 6:18 Tim Reed

7 2:48:57 6:19 Andrew Talansky Pro Men – Fastest Bike 1 2:01:15 Sebastian Kienle

2 2:01:32 0:17 Lionel Sanders

3 2:02:30 1:15 Michael Weiss

4 2:03:44 2:30 Andrew Talansky

5 2:05:41 4:26 Sam Appleton

6 2:07:07 5:52 Antony Costes

7 2:08:57 7:42 Tim Reed

8 2:09:02 7:47 Joe Gambles

9 2:11:00 9:46 Sam Long

10 2:13:03 11:48 Trevor Wurtele Pro Women – Thru 56-Mile Bike Finish 1 2:50:01 Meredith Kessler

2 2:50:51 0:51 Alicia Kaye

3 2:51:05 1:04 Paula Findlay

4 2:53:12 3:12 Sarah True

5 2:53:28 3:27 Pamella Oliveira

6 2:53:59 3:58 Heather Wurtele

7 2:54:31 4:30 Jeanni Seymour

8 2:55:30 5:30 Melanie McQuaid Results for all categories and stages of Saturday’s 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George can be found through the race results webpage here.

St. George News reporters Hollie Reina, Sheldon Demke and Jeff Richards contributed to this report.

Resources

2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George | Website | Race results webpage.

