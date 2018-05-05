Kaibab National Forest to offer commercial fuelwood permits for Williams Ranger District

Stock images, St. George News

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Kaibab National Forest will offer commercial fuelwood cutting permits for the 2018 season for the Williams Ranger District. The 2018 commercial fuelwood cutting season will run from June 11 to Dec. 31.

It is considered a commercial use when a permittee intends to sell a product removed from the Kaibab National Forest. All commercial uses of forest products require a paid permit.

There will be a limited number of commercial units available on the Williams Ranger District. Assignment of these units to individual permittees will be determined through a lottery system.

Entry forms for the lottery will be mailed to prospective commercial fuelwood cutters who have expressed prior interest in the opportunity by contacting Jason Brugh, forester on the Williams Ranger District. To sign up to receive these entry forms, contact Brugh at jasonabrugh@fs.fed.us or 928-635-5641.

Prospective commercial fuelwood cutters may also visit the Williams Ranger District office at 742 S. Clover Road in Williams.

Lottery forms must be filled out in their entirety and submitted to Brugh or the Williams Ranger District office no later than June 1. Submissions after this date will not be considered. Notifications of the recipients of the commercial units will occur on June 8. Both those successful in being drawn for a unit and those not will receive notification that day.

Commercial fuelwood cutting permits are sold in 10-cord increments at $5 per cord, for a minimum $50 transaction. Lottery winners may purchase their permits at the Williams Ranger District office Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., except on federal holidays. Associated unit maps and additional information will be provided then.

For additional information, contact Brugh using the contact information provided.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews