Dec. 28, 1933 — May 2, 2018

Mona Vyonne Wheelwright Lowe peacefully passed away May 2, 2018, at age 84.

Mona was born on the kitchen table Dec. 28, 1933, in Cedar City, Utah, to Lorin F. and Ila E. Spilsbury Wheelwright. After spending her earliest years in New York, she was raised in the avenues of Salt Lake City. Mona attended Salt Lake City schools including West High School. She loved spending her summers in Cedar City with her grandparents. She earned a bachelor of science and master of science in geology from the University of Utah and adored rocks of every color, shape and size. On the mountain trails, she learned to lengthen her stride to keep up with her much taller male classmates. After working in the geology industry for a summer in Denver and for a year in Houston, Mona moved back to Utah to manage the Holy Scriptures project of Wheelwright publications.

Mona met her future husband at a church fireside where they were introduced by a mutual friend. After asking the friend who that lady was across the room, the answer was “That’s Mona. I’m surprised you’ve not met yet since you’ve been describing her characteristics to me for a long time.” Mona continued to be “the answer.” After a long courtship while he finished his doctoral degree, Mona married Calvin D. Lowe in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on July 17, 1964. They settled in Logan for the duration of Calvin’s long teaching career at Utah State University. Logan is where they raised and educated their three children. Following retirement, they moved to Toquerville to be closer to their cattle ranch and the land her ancestors homesteaded.

Mona loved nature, music and the arts and attended many concert halls, museums, galleries, gardens and theatres. Although born into a very musically talented family, and named after her father’s music teacher, Mona mused that her musical gift was limited to appreciation. She enjoyed learning new things, exploring her creative side through drawing, sewing, needlework, stained glass, ceramics and wood. She was an avid reader, gardened and enjoyed crossword puzzles and classic movies. She was a supportive mother and encouraged her children to work, play, explore, learn and to love others. Mona chose happiness over grief, particularly after Calvin’s passing, and to spread good cheer. She kept her smile and giggle to the end.

Mona traveled with family members and her roaming gnome throughout Utah and the continental U.S., Hawaii, Alaska, Canada, Mexico, England, Europe, China, South America and Antarctica. Throughout her world travels, children thought she was a fascinating novelty. She loved exploring geology, cultures and history throughout the world and will continue her adventures without mortality’s restraints. Mona was valiant in her testimony of Christ and served in many callings in her LDS wards. After her own children served missions, she generously helped support other missionaries. Mona was active in the Utah Angus Association and loved being a Daughter of the Utah Pioneers.

Mona is survived by children Anita L. (Stacey) Eaton of Toquerville, Laura L. Lowe of Salt Lake City, Lorin T. (Amberlee) Lowe and grandson Aiden J. Lowe of Orem; sister Donna W. Skudstad of Oregon, brother Lynn (Melva) Wheelwright of California; In-laws Bert Cundick and Bette Lowe; cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Calvin D. Lowe, parents Lorin F. and Ila S. Wheelwright, sister Sylvia W. Cundick, in-laws, and many ancestors she sought through genealogy and can now know their full life stories.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at the Toquerville LDS chapel on Toquer Boulevard.

Viewings will be Tuesday evening from 5-7 p.m. and 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the same location.

Interment will take place in the Toquerville cemetery surrounded by the red rock mesas and family she loved.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.