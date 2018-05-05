Living tiny: Cedar City woman wins 99.9 KONY Country’s ‘Huge Tiny Home Giveaway’

ST. GEORGE — A Cedar City woman participating in 99.9 KONY Country’s “Huge Tiny Home Giveaway” left with a brand new, fully furnished home on wheels Saturday.

The giveaway was held at the Red Cliffs Mall, one of the event’s co-sponsors, before a huge crowd hosted by KONY personalities Amy Chesley and Marty Lane.

Teena Cowan drew the winning key for the 16-foot long home one wheels built by Zion Tiny Homes that sleeps two and is equipped with a storage loft, kitchen, bathroom with waterfall sink, queen-size bed and much more.

“I am so happy, I am just thrilled,” Cowan said after winning, noting that she was still shaking with excitement.

Cowan was presented with the keys to the tiny home by Zion Tiny Homes owner Autumn McGregor.

“When I first decided to give a tiny home away, I said to myself, ‘We’re doing this for people in need, and I’m praying and hoping that someone gets it who really needs it,” McGregor said, “and I’m really glad that happened.’”

Cowan works at Southern Utah Animal Hospital and is married to a police officer of over 45 years. She is the grandmother of 11 children.

“And this is just in time because Teena is getting ready to retire,” Chesley said.

“Perfect timing,” Cowan said, adding that she is excited to go on outings with her grandchildren and husband in her new tiny home.

The home is equipped with by various items from giveaway co-sponsors, including a queen-sized Murphy bed by Wilding Wallbeds, furnishings from Passport Home Furnishings, a 32-inch flat-screen TV from Bruce’s Rent To Own, towels and accessories from Dillard’s and other products from the Lifetime Store in St. George.

Zion’s Tiny Homes specializes in tiny home recreational vehicles with the motto of “live free, live happy, live tiny.”

The homes are all custom built and are fully outfitted with a kitchen, bathroom, shower and a mini split system for cooling and heating.

