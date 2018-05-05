April 24, 1960 — April 27, 2018

Eric Mitchell Tasso, age 58, passed away Friday, April 27, 2018, from respiratory failure. He was born April 24, 1960, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to James Peter and Ethella (Susie) Mitchell Tasso.

Eric was an Eagle Scout and an Ordeal member of the Order of the Arrow. He also received his Duty to God award. Eric graduated from Canyon Del Oro High School, Tucson, Arizona, as valedictorian in 1978. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in South Korea. He attended Brigham Young University and Utah Valley University where he received a degree in computer drafting. Eric was an artist, avid reader and was meticulous in all he did.

He is survived by his mother, Ethella (Susie) Tasso of Maryland; his seven siblings Mark James (Joey) Tasso of Georgia; Laurie (Scott) Swain of Las Vegas, Nevada; Kent Emil Tasso of Draper, Utah; Heidi Tasso of Draper, Utah; Jon Peter (Jennifer) Tasso of Riverview, Florida; Jamie (Jason) Lee of Columbia, Maryland; and Andrea (Eric) Taylor of Iowa City, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Peter Tasso.

Funeral services

There will be a viewing at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 7, 2018.

A graveside service will follow at the Tonaquint Cemetery at 1777 S. Dixie Drrive, St. George, Utah at 11 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.