Nevada officers remind you that one text or call could wreck it all

Nevada Highway Patrol and Las Vegas Metro Police motorcycles, St. George, Utah, May 21, 2015 | File photo by Cami Cox Jim, St. George News

LAS VEGAS – Law enforcement agencies in Nevada will be joining forces statewide and focusing on distracted drivers in May.

The Nevada Highway Patrol will be working diligently to urge motorists to keep their eyes on the road and put away cell phones or other items that cause distractions.

Trooper Jason Buratczek said in a statement that five seconds is the average time your eyes are off the road while texting. When traveling at 55 mph, that’s enough time to cover the length of a football field blindfolded. Buratczek added:

Being distracted behind the wheel can have deadly consequences. That’s why the Nevada Highway Patrol is joining forces with local law enforcement agencies. For the next few weeks expect to see an increased presence of patrol vehicles on Southern Nevada’s roadways. Phone calls and text messages can wait; don’t let that phone call or text be your last.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration continues to urge the driving public to take the following safety precautions to minimize distractions while driving.

Be a safe, distraction-free driver, put your cell phone down and focus on the road.

When using electronic devices for directions, set the destination prior to driving.

Speak up when you’re a passenger and your driver uses an electronic device while driving. Offer to call or text for the driver, so his or her full attention stays on the driving task.

Always wear your seat belt. Seat belts are the best defense against other unsafe drivers.

Resources

