‘Water Week’ offers residents a chance to learn more about the water they use

ST. GEORGE – Ever wonder where your drinking water comes from or what happens to it once it goes down the drain? Well, you have a chance to find out during “Water Week,” an annual event held by the Washington County Water Conservancy District to help educate the public about water.

The event will be held May 6-12 and offers tours of water facilities in the county, as well as scavenger hunts at the conservation gardens at the Red Hills Desert Garden and Tonaquint Park.

“We hope everyone will participate in the Water Week activities and learn more about the water we use daily to support our families, jobs and economy,” said Ron Thompson, general manager of the water district.

Water Week activities

Monday-Friday, May 7-11 | Scavenger hunt at the conservation gardens | Red Cliffs Desert Garden, 375 E. Red Hills Parkway, St. George | Tonaquint Park demonstration garden, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.

Visitors can search for items in the gardens for an opportunity to win a prize. Scavenger hunt forms will be posted at the garden entrances.

Wednesday, May 9 | Water treatment facility tours | St. George wastewater treatment plant, 3780 S. 1550 West, St. George | Ash Creek Special Service District water treatment plant, 1350 S. Sand Hollow Road, Hurricane

Tour local wastewater treatment plants to discover what happens to water that is sent down the drain. Visit the city of St. George’s wastewater treatment plant from 1-3 p.m. and the Ash Creek Special Service District’s water plant in Hurricane from 3-5 p.m.

Thursday, May 10, 3-5 p.m. | Tour the Quail Creek Water Treatment Plant | 270 N 5300 West, Hurricane

Visit the treatment plant to learn where your water comes from and how it’s treated to become safe drinking water.

In addition to the public events listed above, the district will be hosting its annual “Water Fair” for fourth-grade students in Washington County. More than 1,000 students will be participating in the fair, which brings in nearly two dozen local and state water experts to discuss a variety of water-related topics including the water cycle, treatment, use and more.

Since the fair’s inception in 1995, more than 37,000 youth have participated in the program.

For additional information on Water Week or any of the scheduled activities, click here or call 435-673-3617.

