Collision results on Riverside Drive as motorist fails to see motorcycle in neighboring lane

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE – An improper lane change of Riverside Drive resulted in a motorcycle rear-ending a car Friday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., a motorcycle was northbound in the inside lane on Riverside Drive approaching the intersection of 2450 East. At the same time a Ford Fusion was also northbound in the outside lane, St. George Police officer Andy Mickelson said.

While approaching the intersection, the Ford Fusion moved into the inside lane and began to slow down as the traffic light ahead turned yellow, cutting off the motorcycle and ultimately causing it to collide with the back of the car.

The Ford’s driver never saw the motorcycle when changing lanes and slowing, Mickelson said.

Though motorcycle took a “hard fall,” the rider came away with some road rash and bruising, Mickelson said, adding the rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

“It’s a lucky day for him,” Mickelson said.

The motorcycle had to be towed from the scene while the driver of the Ford Fusion was cited for an improper lane change.

Damage to the Ford appeared to primarily consist of a crumpled bumper that was hanging off the back of the car.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, motorcycles are as prevalent on the roadway during the colder months as they are when it warms. As they haven’t been out as month, motorists may not be used to as careful to keep an eye out for motorcycles while on the road.

Last year, the Utah DPS posted three billboards along the Interstate 15 corridor though northern Utah with the phase, “Motorcycles are head to see. Look twice,” written on them.

“New billboards posted by DPS aim to remind drivers to keep an eye out for our two-wheeled friends,” according to the Utah DPS website.

Read more: Washington County leads state in motorcycle crashes; tips to stay safe

In 2016 in Utah, 280 people died in traffic accidents and 42 of those killed were involved in motorcycle crashes.

About half of all motorcycle crashes involve a collision with another vehicle and in most cases the driver turns in front of the motorcycle because the driver didn’t see it, or misjudged the bike’s distance and speed, according to the Utah DPS.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

St. George News Reporter Cody Blowers contributed to this story.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.