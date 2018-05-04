Video: St. George News offers one final test for Southern Utah University graduates

CEDAR CITY — More than 1,800 graduates filed under the pealing bells of the Carter Carillon as they made their way to the America First Event Center for Southern Utah University’s 119th annual commencement exercises.

After being greeted by SUU President Scott Wyatt, the graduates heard from English major Ayleen Perry and from keynote speaker Anne Leavitt.

Honorary doctorate degrees in public service were awarded to Steve Lunt and France Davis.

Following the program, graduates and their families gathered in surrounding areas adjacent to the event center and waited for the various individual college convocations to start later in the day.

St. George News reporter Jeff Richards caught up with several graduates to pose random questions – some that were fun, some that were thoughtful (more or less).

Watch the video in the media player above

According to the graduation program, 1,868 students – 1,043 women and 825 men – in the SUU Class of 2018 received degrees or certificates. They include 1,050 bachelor’s, 442 master’s and 355 associate’s degrees, plus 21 certificates.

The five most popular degrees, in order, are nursing, biology, psychology, general studies and elementary education.

The SUU graduates range in age from 17 to 64 and come from 38 U.S. states and 24 foreign countries. There are 52 married couples in the ranks of graduates.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews