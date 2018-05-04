Changing radio station while speeding leads to crash on 5 Sisters Drive

ST. GEORGE — A collision occurred Friday morning in St. George after police say a driver who was speeding T-boned another vehicle.
St. George Police responded to the crash at approximately 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of 5 Sisters Drive and 740 South Circle involving a red 2006 Ford F-150 drive by a 17-year-old girl and a silver 2006 Pontiac Torrent driven by a 50-year-old man.
The driver of the Ford was northbound on 5 Sisters Drive, St. George Police officer Lona Trombley said, noting that the teen was changing the radio and speeding at the time of the crash.
“Due to the speed, when she observed the silver Pontiac making a left turn in front of her, she was not able to stop in time and collided with the vehicle,” Trombley said.
Medical personnel from Gold Cross Ambulance responded, but no injuries were reported.
“The driver of the Ford was cited for speeding,” Trombley said.
Both vehicles were damaged and disabled in the crash, requiring them to be towed from the scene.
Traffic was blocked in the area of the crash temporarily as emergency responders cleared the scene.
Personnel from St. George Fire Department also responded.
This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.
St. George News reporter Cody Blowers contributed to this report.
Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.
Email: jwitham@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.
1 Comment
changing the radio? Had she perhaps downloaded an app that allowed her to tune in to good ol’ AM radio stations? Did the parents give her the lecture about “if you ever get in a wreck don’t tell the cops you were playing with your phone”. It’s an interesting thing, because if you admit to playing with the phone at the time you run over and kill someone you can be charged with a negligent homicide, whereas if you say “oh, I just didn’t see them” it’s considered “a no fault accident” under utah law, and you will not be criminally charged. Here in Utah, there was a guy a few years ago who ran over and killed a couple kids who were crossing in a crosswalk and so had legal right of way, and the idiot claimed he dropped some coffee in his lap or something and ran them down and full speed and killed them. He got away with it under utah’s “no fault” policy. The really maddening part is one of the kids survived being run down by ‘the coffee spiller’ only to be run over a second time and killed by a vehicle that was tailgating ‘the coffee spiller’. You people can google this stuff. It might have only been the one child out of the two that was killed, but the rest i’m sure of….