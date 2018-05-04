Changing radio station while speeding leads to crash on 5 Sisters Drive

A Ford F-150 is towed away after a crash on 5 Sisters Drive in St. George, Utah, May 4, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A collision occurred Friday morning in St. George after police say a driver who was speeding T-boned another vehicle.

St. George Police responded to the crash at approximately 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of 5 Sisters Drive and 740 South Circle involving a red 2006 Ford F-150 drive by a 17-year-old girl and a silver 2006 Pontiac Torrent driven by a 50-year-old man.

The driver of the Ford was northbound on 5 Sisters Drive, St. George Police officer Lona Trombley said, noting that the teen was changing the radio and speeding at the time of the crash.

“Due to the speed, when she observed the silver Pontiac making a left turn in front of her, she was not able to stop in time and collided with the vehicle,” Trombley said.

Medical personnel from Gold Cross Ambulance responded, but no injuries were reported.

“The driver of the Ford was cited for speeding,” Trombley said.

Both vehicles were damaged and disabled in the crash, requiring them to be towed from the scene.

Traffic was blocked in the area of the crash temporarily as emergency responders cleared the scene.

Personnel from St. George Fire Department also responded.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

St. George News reporter Cody Blowers contributed to this report.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.