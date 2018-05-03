TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | May 4-6
Art
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Arrowhead Gallery Featured Artists Reception | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Frontier Homestead Exhibits | Admission: $2-$4 | Location: Frontier Homestead State Park Museum, 635 N. Main St., Cedar City
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | St. George Art Museum Exhibits | Admission: $1-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | ‘Every Piece Has a Story’ exhibit | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, City Commons Building, 220 E. 200 North in St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Arrowhead Gallery | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Art Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 8 a.m. | Dixie State University commencement exercises | Admission: Free | Location: Trailblazer Stadium, 505 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday, 9 a.m. | Southern Utah University commencement exercises | Admission: Free | Location: America First Event Center, 351 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Friday, 10 a.m. | Active Aging Lecture: Know the 10 Signs | Admission: Free | Location: SelectHealth Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Saloons of Silver Reef | Admission: $4 | Location: Silver Reef Musuem Cosmopolitan Building, 1903 Wells Fargo Road, Leeds.
Entertainment
- Friday, 7 p.m. | “Little Women” | Admission: $5 | Location: The Aladdin Theater, 27 N. Main St., Parowan.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | “ART” | Admission: $10-$30 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Friday, 8 p.m. | Weird Al | Admission: $35-$75 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Guys and Dolls” | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Main Ohana Movement | Admission: $5 | Location: Hurricane Fine Arts Center, 92 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Latino Roots with Andean Flutes | Admission: $20 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Saturday, 8 p.m. | Jay Leno | Admission: $60-$85 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PDT | Love, Sweat & Tears | Admission: $15-$20 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
- Sunday, 7:30 p.m. | “ART” | Admission: $10-$30 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
Family
- Friday, 6 p.m. | St. George Streetfest | Admission: Free; food and vendors vary | Location: Downtown St. George.
- Friday, 6-10 p.m. | Resource Fair and Movie in the Park | Admission: Free | Location: Main Street Park, 200 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, all day (PDT) | Mesquite Days | Admission: Free | Location: Various Mesquite locations, see map.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Archaeology Day | Admission: $5 | Location: Frontier Homestead State Park, 635 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Cinco de Mayo Celebration | Admission: Free; food vendors vary | Location: St. George Catholic Church, 259 N. 200 West, St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Free Comic Book Day | Admission: Free | Location: Comics Plus, 348 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, noon | 99.9 KONY Country Huge Tiny Home Giveaway | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliffs Mall Center Court, 1770 Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Friday-Sunday, all day (PDT) | Beaver Dam Jam | Admission: Three-day pass, $50; one-day pass, $20; kids 12 and under, free | Location: Beaver Dam Bar and Station, 4o1 N. Old Highway 91, Littlefield, Arizona.
Food/crafts/vendors
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Southwest Technical College Car Show | Admission: Free | Location: Southwest Technical College Automotive Building, 101 E. Nichols Canyon Road, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IG Winery, 59 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | BNB Swiss Car Show | Admission: Free | Location: BNB Swiss, 436 S. Cross Hollows Road, Cedar City.
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 3 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
- Saturday, 6 p.m. | Casino de Mayo Habitat for Humanity Fundraiser | Admission: $75 | Location: Hilton Garden Inn, 1731 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Film and Media Alliance of Southern Utah Fundraiser | Admission: $10 | Location: Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
Music
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Jonathon Stone | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Dick Earl | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | The Naked Waiters | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Colorado City Music Festival | Admission: $10 (18 and up); free (18 and under) | Location: Maxwell Park, 1750 N. Maxwell Pkwy, Hildale.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Beans N Wheels | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Rooster | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Spazmatics Graduation Party | Admission: 2018 graduates no cover | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Star Wars Day at Off The Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Desert Pulse Comedic Relief | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | Cinco de Mayo Party | Admission: TBD | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | Cinco de Mayo! | Admission: No cover; beverage prices vary | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active
- Friday, 6:30 p.m. | IronKids St. George Fun Run | Admission: $15 | Location: Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 6:30 p.m. | Sunset Nature Sketch | Admission: Free; advance reservation required; state park fees may apply | Location: Snow Canyon State Park | Telephone: 435-628-2255.
- Saturday, 7 a.m. | Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George | Admission: Spectators free | Location: Various Washington County locations, see link.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | International Women’s Mountain Bike Day | Admission: Free | Location: Bear Claw Poppy Trailhead, 1798 Navajo Drive, St. George.
