Dixie State University president to speak at final President’s Colleagues meeting

Dixie State University President Richard Williams, date and location unspecified | Photo courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The final President’s Colleagues of Dixie State University meeting of the academic year will feature DSU President Richard “Biff” Williams’ annual report and update.

Williams will present at noon on Monday in Lecture Hall 156 of the Taylor Health Science Center, located on the Dixie Regional Medical Center campus at 1526 East Medical Center Drive. The meeting is free and open to the public.

As part of his presentation, Williams will provide an overview of the growth Dixie State has experienced over the past year. He will address the academic achievements, physical growth and new programs in place.

Williams began his tenure as the 18th president of Dixie State University on Aug. 11, 2014. Under his leadership, DSU launched its strategic plan, Dixie 2020: Status to Stature, in 2015.

Since then, the institution has added baccalaureate and master’s degrees, initiated construction projects such as new on-campus student housing, the Human Performance Center and eastside grandstands in Trailblazer Stadium, developed partnership programs with other universities, rebranded its athletic identity, established entrepreneurial and technology efforts at Innovation Plaza and grown in many other areas.

A native of Brigham City, Williams holds a Bachelor of Science in lifestyle management from Weber State University, a master’s in athletic training from Indiana State and a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from New Mexico State University. Williams and his wife, Kristin, are the parents of five children.

After taking a recess for summer, the President’s Colleagues of Dixie State University meetings will resume for the 2018-19 academic year on Oct. 1.

The President’s Colleagues of Dixie State University was established more than 20 years ago by Dixie State professor emeritus Douglas Alder. The group of primarily retired professors and professionals was organized as a way to increase academic activities on campus.

