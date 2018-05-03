Nielson RV announces new supercenter in Salt Lake City; additional expansion planned

This photo shows a rendering of what the new Salt Lake City Nielson RV Supercenter will look like when it is completed in Fall of 2019, location and date not specified | Image courtesy of Nielson RV, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Nielson RV, Southern Utah’s largest RV dealer network, recently announced plans for the development of a new supercenter in Salt Lake City.

Nielson RV currently owns and operates two stores in Washington County, specializing in RV sales and service, retail accessories and its entire portfolio of RV Warranty Forever products. The new supercenter in Salt Lake City is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2019, and plans are underway to expand the company footprint with six additional locations in several high-traffic, outdoor-centralized markets.

“This is an exciting announcement not only for those of us who love the great outdoors, but also for the local community to better service the RV customer,” said Scott Nielson, president of Nielson RV supercenters, “The expansion will not only increase our footprint in new markets, but (is) also aligned with the strategic growth and infrastructure we have for the company.”

As part of Nielson RV’s growth strategy, the brand is making expansive investments in the quality of its service facilities. In 2017, Nielson RV of St. George opened its doors with a yearly pro-forma estimated at $18 million. At year-end the store exceeded revenues in excess of $21 million.

The new store is expected to do $30 million in 2018, Nielson said. Adding the location in Salt Lake City will increase revenues to an estimated over $100 million for the Utah RV chain.

“We undoubtedly owe our sales rocket launch to incredible service and our RV Warranty Forever products,” Nielson said.

The company plans to expand to six additional stores in Utah, Nevada, Wyoming, Idaho and Montana along the Interstate 15, Interstate 80 and Interstate 90 corridors.

Nielson said he feels the RV industry is missing the connection between the customer and service. Most RV entities are sales lots and nothing more, he said, adding that most are operating out of makeshift housing, modulars, outcrop buildings, old gas stations, antiquated facilities or auto dealerships. Few RV owners invest in their buildings and service centers to better provide for the end consumer.

Nielson wants to capitalize on the service areas and believes sales will naturally follow service. As owner of Nielson Development for the past 22 years, he has operated the construction company parallel to the RV business and has the advantage to build large facilities very quickly and drastically under budget.

Nielson RV is always looking for experienced and professional RV sales personnel, staffing, and technicians. Community members interested in applying for a particular position with Nielson RV may visit the employment webpage to apply.

Resources

Nielson RV | Website | Facebook | Telephone: 435-652-1111 in St. George or 435-635-5036 in Hurricane | Locations: 341 E. Sunland Drive, St. George, and 1210 W. State St., Hurricane.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews