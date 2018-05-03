Got mud? Register now for the ‘scenic and hilarious’ Hurricane Mud Run

Runners traverse poles at the Hurricane Mud Run, Hurricane, Utah, May 16, 2015 | File photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

HURRICANE — The 6th annual “Hurricane Mud Run” is set to take place May 12 in the desert landscape of Hurricane just outside Sand Hollow State Park. The event will open at 8 a.m. with the competitive heat beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Following the competitive heat, the rest of the race will be open to individual competitors and teams and will run in waves in 15-30 minute increments to avoid congestion at the obstacles. The last heat will start at 1 p.m.

The course is a 5K (3.1 miles) race with about 25 obstacles and mud pits along the route, race director Chris Mathisen said.

Now in its sixth year, the race gets better each time as organizers plan and build the course, Mathisen said. The military-style obstacles include balancing poles, wall climbs, mud crawls, slides, rope swings and a few new surprises for this year’s course.

“We put all our resources into building the course,” he said.

Though the obstacles are challenging and fun, the course is designed so that participants who are uncomfortable with any obstacles can go around.

The Hurricane Mud Run is a family-friendly event. One of the highlights of the event is the free kiddie mudder course that allows children who are not racing to run a small course similar to the large one for free.

Mathisen said it is so fun to watch the kids play on the kiddie course.

Other highlights include a nice finisher medal and finish line snow cones, he said. Participants will also be able to download their race photos free when they become available on the race website.

Registration

Registration is open online and is $60 per person. Discounts are available for teams and children ages 12-18 (kids 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult).

Race day registration will be available. Runners are asked to show up at least 30 minutes prior to the time they want to start.

“The race is scenic and hilarious,” Mathisen said. “You know you have done a good job when runners get to the finish line and they are just thrilled to death.”

Event details

What: Hurricane Mud Run.

When: Saturday, May 12, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Sand Hollow Road in Hurricane | Take Sand Hollow Road toward Hurricane and keep going until you see the mud | See course map.

Cost: $60. Team and kid discounts available.

Register: Online or in person at the event. Runners are asked to show up at least 30 minutes prior to the time they want to start.

