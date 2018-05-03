Chadaz is new chairman of medical center’s board of trustees

Brian Chadaz is the new chairman of the board of trustees for Dixie Regional Medical Center | Photo of Chadaz courtesy of Dixie Regional Medical Center; file photo of DRMC, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Brian Chadaz will become the chairman of Intermountain Dixie Regional Medical Center’s governing board of trustees, replacing Steve Caplin who is leaving to serve as a mission president in Washington, D.C., for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to a statement from the hospital.

Chadaz has worked in banking since 1976 and served as president of Heritage Bank for 22 years and has been involved in the Entrada development since 1994.

Other community affiliations include serving on the original board of directors for the Utah Community Reinvestment Corporation of Utah, which has provided low-cost housing loans since its inception in 2002; serving as chairman of the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce in 2000; and serving as the first chairman of the Healthy Dixie organization.

“Brian is a seasoned leader who first began serving our hospital as a member of our foundation board in 2007,” said Mitch Cloward, Dixie Regional Medical Center administrator. “He transitioned to the governing board in 2016 and I am so pleased that he accepted this assignment. He will continue to be a great asset to local healthcare.”

Caplin’s board service began in 2006 and he has chaired the board since 2015. Among the major projects that came about under Caplin’s chairmanship include the growth of Intermountain Precision Genomics, which is influencing the treatment of cancer worldwide; certification as a level II trauma center; and the planning and construction of the largest construction project ever in Washington County –the $300 million, 500,000-square-foot expansion of Dixie Regional.

Under his leadership, Dixie Regional has earned awards for holding the lowest heart failure readmission rate in the nation (Becker’s); Truven Health Analytics named Dixie Regional a Top 50 Heart Hospital; the American Heart Association presented the hospital with the Get with the Guidelines Stroke Gold-Plus Award and Heart Failure Gold Award each year; and iVantage named Dixie Regional a Healthstrong Hospital multiple times.

“Steve Caplin has been a wonderful champion for us over the years, and we are so grateful for the many ways he has elevated local healthcare,” Cloward said. “We wish him the best as he embarks on this new service opportunity.”

All Intermountain Healthcare trustees donate their time and expertise to direct the nonprofit company’s operations. Community trustees bring skills from many walks of life. They ensure Intermountain is dedicated to their mission to help people live the healthiest lives possible and act in the community’s best interests.

Other members of the hospital board are John Ames, co-vice chair, Carole Grady, co-vice chair, Mitch Cloward, secretary, Daren Barney, Eliezer Bermudez, Elisabeth Bingham, Janice Brooks, Amy Christensen, Dr. Brett Christiansen, Dr. Gayle Carter, Mark Corry, Kevin Ence, Cindy Gilbert, Cory Gubler, Shawn Guzman, Jim Jensen, Dr. Ed Prince, Jack Renouf, Aaron Sandvik, Dr. Steve VanNorman and Kristin Williams.

