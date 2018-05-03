Dove Center receives $30,000 grant to help domestic violence survivors learn financial independence

Allstate agents gather to present check for $30,000 to Dove Center from the Allstate Foundation, St. George, Utah, May 2, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Thanks to a grant from the Allstate Foundation, survivors of domestic violence will learn how to protect themselves from financial abuse with a program aimed at helping them gain financial independence.

The Dove Center was presented with the check for $30,000 before a standing-room-only crowd of supporters at the facility’s annual awards ceremony held Wednesday at Erin’s House in St. George.

This marks the fourth year Allstate has presented the regional grant to Dove Center, which will fund a financial literacy program.

Devastation can result when a victim of domestic violence has to leave a home, income and economic benefits to escape abuse, Dove board member and Allstate agency owner Shonie Christensen said.

“The number one reason victims stay, or return to the home, is because they don’t have the financial resources to break free,” Christensen said.

According to the Allstate Foundation, one in four women will experience domestic violence in her lifetime, which is more than the number of women diagnosed with breast cancer, ovarian cancer and lung cancer combined.

Statistics also show that more than 3 million children across the nation witness domestic violence in their families each year.

Allstate Foundation’s “Purple Purse” program helps domestic violence survivors prepare for the future by helping them better understand and manage their personal finances.

“The ‘Purple Purse’ represents the purse which holds the woman’s credit cards, driver’s license, and identification – the very things needed to gain financial independence,” Christensen said.

“Allstate provides purple purses to its agents throughout the country which can then be presented to individuals in honor of their efforts in helping women to get control of their finances, and get control of their lives.”

One purple purse was presented to Lori Burgess for doing “an exemplary job in our community,” Christensen said.

Burgess has served in multiple positions on Dove Center’s Board of Trustees over the past six years and has been instrumental in furthering the growth of the program and maximizing resources that in turn expanded the program’s reach within the community, Lindsey Boyer, executive director at Dove Center, said.

“I’m honored to be associated with these volunteers who spend countless hours and the staff who help these families who’s lives are in crisis – it takes an army to do this,” Burgess said.

Boyer added that the services provided by Dove Center have changed over time.

In the past, women were provided a safe shelter to go to with their children.

Today, Boyer said, that “safe shelter” can mean assistance with protective orders, relocating to a safer home away from the community, support from other survivors and many other services for survivors not living in the shelter. “We may not know what these women who come to us need, but they do,” Boyer said.

“That’s part of what this funding from Allstate helps us to accomplish,” she added.

Across Utah, more than 30 Allstate agents, working through the Allstate Foundation, collected toiletry and bedding items to be donated to domestic violence shelters throughout the state.

Local agents Christensen, Richard Harris, Greg Lund, Ryan Bishop and sales team leader Allison Williams participated in the shelter drives, which collected enough items to provide bedding and toiletries to 19 shelters throughout the state.

“Every single Allstate agent in your community has served on the Dove Center board of directors and supports this cause,” Christensen said.

Christensen serves on the 13-member board of trustees and also volunteers in events throughout the year, including the Gala event, one of the biggest fundraisers held annually.

This year’s Gala hosted by Dove Center, raised more than $100,000, the most in the program’s history.

Since 2005, Allstate has invested more than $50 million in grants and program funding to end domestic violence. That funding has played a part in helping nearly 800,000 survivors, training more then 8,600 service providers across more than 1,600 nonprofit organizations in the nation.

Since 1952, the Allstate Foundation has invested more than $400 million in funding across the country to address key social issues and supports organizations dedicated to addressing two issues: domestic violence and youth empowerment.

For emergency shelter and other questions about domestic violence or sexual assault, call Dove Center’s 24-hour helpline at 435-628-0458. For information on sponsorship opportunities, email development@dovecenter.org or call 435-817-2219.

For more information or to make a donation go to the Dove Center website.

