Car left in neutral rolls off cliff near Airport Road

ST. GEORGE — Emergency personnel were called to Airport Road early Thursday morning to find a vehicle sitting upside-down on side of the hill above the Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center.

Just after midnight officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to South Airport Road involving a single-vehicle rollover involving a blue 2003 Subaru Impreza.

Upon arrival officers found the vehicle upside-down approximately 10 feet below the edge of the cliff, St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said, adding that the driver was uninjured and waiting for help near the roadway.

The 17-year-old driver told officers that he was on the overlook just off of South Airport Road, Trombley said.

“(He) was outside of the vehicle getting something out of the trunk when the car started to roll forward,” she said.

The driver also told officers he left the vehicle’s manual transmission in neutral when he got out of the car, and the emergency brake was not engaged.

The Subaru continued forward past the edge of the cliff and rolled approximately 10 feet down the side of the hill before coming to rest upside-down near several large boulders.

The vehicle was later pulled up from the side of the hill and towed from the scene, and the driver was not cited after the incident.

No injuries were reported.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

