Don’t miss 2 great cultural performance events at the Center for the Arts at Kayenta

Combined image L-R: Latino Roots showcases beautiful dancing in this undated photo; Connor Chee poses for a promotional photo

IVINS — The Center for the Arts at Kayenta is excited to bring two very special cultural performances to the Lorraine Boccardo Theatre this month.

The first event will coincide perfectly with Cinco de Mayo on Saturday, when Latino Roots with Andean Flutes returns to the center. And on May 17, Navajo concert pianist Connor Chee will delight audiences with cultural and classical sounds on the keys.

Latino Roots

Latino Roots with Andean Flutes are returning by popular demand for a Cinco de Mayo performance that will delight audiences young and old. The group will be leaving for a multicity tour in China later in the month. This comes after a successful tour last year brought rave reviews in large theaters around the world.

Latino Roots with Andean Flutes is dedicated to performing music and dance from many countries throughout the Americas. It celebrates the rich heritage and culture that have made the American continent interesting, beautiful and diverse. This northern Utah-based company of musicians and dancers is a feast for the ears and the eyes.

Saturday’s performance is for everyone who loves the diversity that’s made the melting pot of the United States extraordinary and inspirational. Authentic music, costumes and choreographies representing many cultures of the Americas will surely bring cheers and enlarge the love for this beautiful and amazing world.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchase online or by calling 435-674-2787.

Tickets for students with identification are $10. To purchase $10 student tickets call 435-674-2787.

Connor Chee

Chee plays original Navajo “vocables” – meaningful sounds unique to this culture – that awaken listeners to the sacredness and beauty of the Navajo people. This extraordinarily gifted pianist also plays works by Chopin, Rachmaninoff and Liszt as beautifully as you’ll hear anywhere.

Chee cultivated his prodigious talent from a young age under the tutelage of instructors in his home of Page, Arizona, and then at the School for Creative and Performing Arts in Cincinnati, Ohio. At age 12 he played at Carnegie Hall for the first time, marking the beginning of numerous achievements and awards he has accumulated throughout his performing career.

In 2016 he was awarded First Prize in the 2016 Bradshaw & Buono International Piano Competition and performed in the winners’ recital at Carnegie Hall. He also received the award for Best Instrumental Recording at the 16th annual “Native American Music Awards” for his album “The Navajo Piano.”

During the intermission of his May 17 show, Chee will welcome Kaibab Paiute Cultural Preservation Director LeAnn Shearer for a performance of a Paiute cultural dance. The audience will be invited to join the special guest in a “friendship dance” to celebrate Kaibab Paiute Indian culture.

For a sample of Chee’s sounds, go to his website’s home page.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online or by calling 435-674-2787.

Tickets for students with identification are $10. To purchase $10 student tickets call 435-674-2787.

Purchase tickets early to this one-of-a-kind event at the Center for the Arts, Lorraine Boccardo Theatre.

Event details

Latino Roots

What: Latino Roots with Andean Flutes Cinco de Mayo celebration.

When: Saturday, May 5, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.

Cost: $20; students with ID, $10.

Purchase tickets: Online or by calling 435-674-2787.

Connor Chee

What: Connor Chee, Navajo pianist.

When: Thursday, May 17, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.

Cost: $30; students with ID, $10.

Purchase tickets: Online or by calling 435-674-2787.

