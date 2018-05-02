Aug. 29, 1940 — April 27, 2018

Sharon Jones McComb passed away April 27, 2018, in St. George. She was born in Enterprise on Aug. 29, 1940, to Alwyn and Melva Barnum Jones.

Growing up in Enterprise, she and her friends worked hard each fall harvesting potatoes and suffered a many a sore back. In junior high school, she worked at the movie house taking tickets, selling popcorn and cleaning the theater.

The Jones family enjoyed the outdoors and spent many family times together deer hunting, camping, singing and exploring the Utah hills on four-wheelers. Her brothers Boyd and Gary Dale were very protective of her and were always looking out for her. She and her sister Cleo loved to sing together.

Sharon attended Dixie College on a scholarship and was a proud member of the college Rebelettes. During college she worked at the Big Hand, Sugar Loaf and later Dick’s Café.

In the spring of 1959, she became reacquainted with a young man she had met two years earlier on a blind date. Kent McComb was just returning from military service. Their close friendship became more serious and they were married at her home in Enterprise on Sept. 25, 1959. They were sealed in the St. George temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints the following year.

They moved to Logan to attend Utah State University. There she supported them by working at the college. They spent their summers working for the Park Service as fire lookouts at Mt. Dellenbaugh on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon.

Upon Kent’s graduation, they accepted employment with the Clark County School District where she worked as a secretary while her husband taught school. They made their home in the little town of Boulder City, Nevada. There, she raised her children and served as Primary and Young Women’s president. On summer breaks from school, she spent time with her family in Pine Valley and helped her husband build three cabins. After 29 years in Nevada, they returned to their beloved “Dixie.”

Back “home” they purchased meadow ranch on Shoal Creek and built a comfortable summer home. Sharon spent many hours searching the hillsides for arrowheads and rocking on the front porch watching the cows graze. Slowed down by age, Kent had to relieve her of her branding calf duties. Back in Utah she enjoyed serving on the Washington County Farm Bureau board with her husband and working at the Baptistry at the temple. She also looked forward to her monthly gathering with her high school classmates and friends.

She had a love of music and for people. She played and sang in both her Nevada and St. George bluegrass bands. Sharon always made friends with people wherever she went, even on the planes to Missouri, and never met a stranger she couldn’t talk to or joke with. In 2003, she served an LDS mission to Cove Fort where many more new friendships were made.

Prior to her passing she was able to return home from the hospital to spend her final hours with her husband by her side. She is survived by her husband Kent; sons Ronald and Jeffrey McComb, St. George; daughters Rochelle Blackburn, Springfield, Missouri, and Beverly McComb, Hurricane; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; brothers Boyd and Francis Jones, Bluffdale, and Gary Dale and Sharon Jones, Queen Creek, Arizona; and sister, Cleo Jones, Washington, Utah.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 5, at 1 p.m. at the Sunset Stake Center, 82 N. Dixie Drive, St. George.

Visitation will be held prior to services from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Stake Center.

Interment will take place in the Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.