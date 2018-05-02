A summer of learning at Southern Utah University

Gerardo Reyes of Chef Alfredo Ristorante Italiano serves up fun during a lesson of Southern Utah Chef. Cedar City, Utah, undated. | Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Make your summer meaningful with new community classes from Southern Utah University tailored to fit everybody’s needs. SUU’s Community Education program is now accepting registrations for its summer session of classes designed to be fun, educational and affordable, as well as bringing more social opportunities to Southern Utah residents.

SUU Community Education is offering some exciting new summer classes such as Dutch oven cooking, Bard to Ballet, alcohol ink painting, basket weaving, summer parenting fun without technology, hiking Southern Utah forests, financial strategies for retirement, yoga and meditation, and cake decorating, among others.

Most community education summer classes are designed to be one-day, or short-term, giving participants many options to fit their busy summer schedules, said SUU Community Education Director Melynda Thorpe.

“Our goal is to provide members of the community with opportunities to develop new hobbies and skills,” Thorpe said. “This summer, we’re bringing even more of the classes that the community suggested to us.”

More than 200 residents enrolled in SUU Community Education’s inaugural spring session in classes such as the Southern Utah Chef cooking class, social dancing, photography and Adobe Creative Cloud.

Social dance instructor Toni Sage, director of student success at SUU, became involved in a dance club with her husband James, associate provost at SUU, several years ago. Since then, they found dancing is a great way to meet new people in the community so they began teaching dance in several different styles.

“We have taught dance classes for faculty at SUU for four years,” Toni Sage said. “Our first community class with SUU Community Education was an exciting opportunity to share that experience with others in the community — everybody had a lot of fun.”

Summer classes begin May 9 and run through August. For more information on SUU Community Education classes this summer click here, call 435-856-8259, email or stop by the office at 136 W. University Boulevard., Suite 003, Cedar City.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews