SALT LAKE CITY — The director of the Utah Division of Public Utilities said in an email Wednesday that the division has received complaints about a mailer being sent to Utah gas consumers pitching insurance services on Dominion Energy letterhead.

Consumers have contacted investigators to say the envelopes printed with Dominion Energy logos are confusing and look like gas bills or company correspondence. However, regulators state that the mailings are actually from a third-party service contract provider called HomeServe. While HomeServe provides valid service contracts and is licensed by the Department of Insurance, it is not affiliated with the gas company, Dominion Energy Utah.

“The Division of Public Utilities is currently investigating these confusing mailings that seem to originate from Dominion Energy Utah,” Parker said. “While the Division may pursue action against Dominion Energy if warranted, consumers are encouraged to file complaints,”

While the Division’s investigation is ongoing, any customer wishing to complain or be removed from the mailing list may email the Division of Public Utilities at utilcomp@utah.gov or call 800-874-0904. Customers may also contact HomeServe directly to be removed from the mailing list by calling 833-808-6703.

Dominion Energy provides retail natural gas-distribution service to more than 1 million customers in Utah, southwestern Wyoming and a small portion of southeastern Idaho.

