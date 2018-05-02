Mesquite Police arrest St. George man for alleged sexual assault

Police escort from Mesquite Police Department on Interstate 15 near St. George, Utah, Jan. 20, 2016 | File photo by Michael Durrant, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A St. George man is facing kidnapping and sexual assault charges following an incident in Mesquite, Nevada, last Friday.

According to a statement Tuesday from the Mesquite Police Department, officers responded to the report of a sexual assault at a local casino around 2 a.m. Friday.

The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Mojave Jon Brown, of St. George, was seen by officers running from the scene. He was chased by officers who found him attempting to hide in a desert area and subsequently taken into custody.

Due to the nature of the incident, Mesquite Police officer Quinn Averett told St. George News Wednesday that additional details surrounding the incident would not be released to the public.

Brown was booked into the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas and faces felony charges of related to sexual assault and kidnapping, as well as a misdemeanor for obstructing a public officer.

Brown was recently convicted in Washington County on misdemeanor charges related to unlawful detention and criminal mischief stemming from a November 2017 domestic violence incident, according to Utah court documents. He was given a 364-day jail sentence that was suspended and placed on probation for 24 months.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

