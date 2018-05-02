What to do if you see bear claw poppies on the trail

A bear claw poppy in bloom is tagged by Dixie State University students near one of many trails in the Bear Claw Poppy trail system just south of the Bloomington neighborhood of St. George, Utah, April 24, 2018 | Photo by Joyce Kuzmanic, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Now that May is here, for another couple weeks at least, wildflower enthusiasts can still view bear claw poppies in full bloom. Striking clumps of white flowers with yellow centers may be seen until mid-May along the Bear Claw Poppy Trail and other locations near St. George.

The bear claw poppy, also known by other names, such as the dwarf bear poppy and the Coville bear-claw poppy, is endemic to Washington County, meaning the species is found only there and nowhere else on earth. Its scientific name is Arctomecon humilis Coville. Listed as an endangered species, bear claw poppies grow only in areas where the soil is high in gypsum. They get their “bear claw” name from the shape of their leaves and typically bloom only for a couple months each spring.

Erin O’Brien, chairwoman of Dixie State University’s department of biological science, said there are seven known populations of bear claw poppy, all within a 20-minute drive of the DSU campus. Each population has anywhere from a few hundred to a few thousand plants, she said.

“If you live right next to a healthy population, you’re not going to realize that they’re endangered because you may, in really good environments, see them every five feet in small little areas,” she said. “But the problem is, is that there are only seven of those small little areas.”

O’Brien and several of her students have been studying bear claw poppies for the past few years, conducting measurements and tracking data in the field, which is why observers may notice a yellow numbered tag affixed to the ground near some of the plants. A few of the plants in the study have also had a bag attached to one of the flower stalks for the purpose of collecting seeds. After the seeds have been measured and counted, they’ll be returned to the same location and returned to the soil, O’Brien said.

Due to the specific environmental conditions where they are found, including soil composition, temperature and rainfall, bear claw poppies cannot be grown outside their natural wild habitat, O’Brien said. “If you tried to grow one from a seed, it would not germinate,” she said, adding the poppies also cannot be dug up and transplanted, due to their long taproots. The only place to enjoy them is in the wild.”

The DSU students are studying the bear claw poppy plants to find answers to several key questions, O’Brien said. “We’re able to monitor populations throughout their blooming season to see what’s going on.

“We’ve just been tracking the populations and their life history, meaning when do they make buds and when do those buds open enough into flowers? When do those flowers began to sort of shrivel and dry up?”

In addition to pollination and seed formation, O’Brien said “another thing that we’re tracking is the actual reproductive output. That is, are there populations that are in danger because they’re not making enough seed?”

O’Brien said about 30 plants are tracked from year to year. An individual plant typically lives about three or four years.

“One of the interesting things about endangered plants is that they are actually only protected on federal land. Private land owners can do whatever they want to them and as long as it doesn’t cause any problems, it’s not illegal. It just makes them more endangered.”

To that end, O’Brien encourages wildflower admirers and anyone else who encounters bear claw poppies to treat them appropriately.

“Enjoy them. But in general, try not to walk up towards them. Be careful about destroying the crust, the soil around them. Feel free to take pictures of them. Please don’t pick them. They’re pretty, I know, but they don’t make good picked flowers, so they’re not going to be a nice thing in a bouquet. So don’t pick them, not just because they’re endangered, but because it’s not worth it.”

She also encouraged mountain bikers, hikers and off-road enthusiasts to avoid running over bear claw poppies and other native plants, and to stay on trails to avoid damaging the cryptogramic soil crust. She also said people should not cut or otherwise damage cattle fences, as cows can be attracted to the poppies and eat them when they are in bloom.

Ed. note: The term “bear claw” in the name of the plant (and the trail) is commonly written as either one word or two.

