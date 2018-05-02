April 6, 1920 — April 29, 2018

Beulah Adams White, 98, passed away April 29, 2018. She was born April 6, 1920, in Green City, Arkansas, to Ruben and Elma Adams. She married Walter W. White on March 9, 1986.

She is survived by her daughters: Ramona Pulliam of Bullhead City, Arizona, and Naoma White of LaVerkin; five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, including Brandy and David Paulson of LaVerkin; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Beulah to Intermountain Homecare, 1240 East 100 South, Building 22, #219, St. George, Utah 84790.

Funeral services

Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 5, at 2 p.m. at the Hurricane City Cemetery, Hurricane.

A visitation will be held Saturday, prior to services, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Metcalf Hurricane Valley Mortuary located at 140 N. Main Street.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

