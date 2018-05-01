Southern Utah Art Guild announces winners of ‘Every Piece has a Story’ art show

Gayla Prince Wallace with her Best of Show painting, "Dream Weaver," now on display at the Red Cliff Gallery, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of the Southern Utah Art Guild, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Southern Utah Art Guild is pleased to announce the winners of its show “Every Piece has a Story” which runs through June 7.

The show is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except holidays, in the Red Cliff Gallery, located at the City Commons Building, 220 E. 200 North in St. George.

Every Piece has a Story

The show features 68 pieces of art of all media – both 2D and 3D – from 31 artists. All pieces are for sale.

Winners are as follows:

Best of Show – Gayla Prince Wallace for “Dream Weaver” – oil.

First place – Brandi Mostowy for “The Recorder” – oil.

Second place – Jenna Mae Lineweaver for “Refiners Fire” – oil.

Third place – Mary Andrus for “Nipper” – acrylic.

Honorable Mentions:

Gayla Folkman for “Intriguing Tower” – oil.

Geroge Kehew for “School Bells” – acrylic.

Barbara Blackford for “A Gift from the Sky” – oil.

Kirk Mangus for “Teamwork” – wood.

Sandra Sandberg for “Twisted Woods” – metal.

John Mangels for “Celebration” – acrylic.

The judge for the “Every Piece has a Story” show was Sandra Feldman.

The Peoples Choice Award for the “Spring Fling” spring show was awarded to Maria Jeffs for “Snow Canyon Indigo Spring.”

About the Southern Utah Art Guild

The Southern Utah Art Guild is an organization whose mission is to promote visual arts and artists in Southern Utah.

The guild also operates the Arrowhead Gallery in the Electric Theater Center.

For more information about the Southern Utah Art Guild, click here.

