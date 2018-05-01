Play ‘Kickball with the Cops’ to help teen in her 2nd fight against cancer

Composite image. On the left, Mckenzie Dillon circa 2006. On the right, Dillon with school resource Officer Nick Tobler (left), and Officer Jessica Russell (right), date and location not specified | Photos courtesy Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The third annual “Kickball with the Cops” is coming May 11 at Gubler Park. The annual event is spearheaded by the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department in support of families affected by traumatic injuries or just those in need. This year it will serve as a fundraiser for Mckenzie Dillon.

Dillon, 16, was diagnosed with leukemia as a child on April 4, 2006, and made it almost 12 years cancer free, according to a press release from the police department. Now she fights a different fight.

Malignant paraganglioma is an extremely rare cancer.

Paraganglioma is an endocrine tumor located on the carotid artery and it is noncancerous. After Dillon’s tumor was taken out, the doctor’s told her the tumors had spread to her lymph nodes which made her paraganglioma malignant.

Now she is undergoing up to 16 radiation treatments a day to fight this.

All proceeds and donations from this fundraiser will go directly to Dillon and her family to help cover the cost for procedures.

The Dillon family needs support. There are three ways you can get involved. The first option is by sponsoring a local police, fire or other public safety team or forming a community kickball team. The second option is by becoming a supporting donor. The third option is to donate directly to Dillon.

For more information, or to donate, click here.

If you put together a team of your own, come battle it out against different public safety teams from police, fire, EMS and 911 communications.

But don’t worry about taking it too seriously; the organizers describe the event as the Harlem Globetrotters of kickball. As you compete against the different public safety department teams, you’re sure to have a great time and lots of fun.

Here’s is what you need to know when forming a kickball team:

Each team should have one captain and one co-captain; team captains are responsible for their teams and are the only players allowed to approach the referee.

Minimum number of players to register on team is 10.

Maximum number of players to register on a team is 18.

All players should be 14 years of age or older. However, the coordinator reserves the right to lower that age limit under certain circumstances.

All teams must be registered and paid prior to the start of their first game. No refunds will be given once the schedule is completed.

Every team must submit a team roster prior to their first scheduled game. A player may be added or deleted from a roster.

All individuals directly or indirectly involved in the program are expected to act in an adult-like manner and display proper sportsmanship. Games may be forfeited due to poor behavior.

There is a registration fee of $300 per team (includes team bracelets to show support).

Event details

What: Kickball with the Cops to benefit Mckenzie Dillon’s fight against cancer.

When: Friday, May 11, beginning at 4 p.m.

Where: Gubler Park, 2375 Rachel Drive, Santa Clara.

Details: For more information on how to donate to Mckenzie, or to participate in the Kickball with the Cops tournament, visit the Kickball with the Cops website or contact Virginia Grenier at 435-313-0956 or vgrenier@ivins.com

