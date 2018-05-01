Maverik joins national partnership to promote healthier food choices

Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Convenience store chain Maverik – Adventure’s First Stop – has joined the nonprofit Partnership for a Healthier America to ensure children and families across the country have healthier options available wherever they are.

“Convenience stores are well known for delicious, but less-than-healthy product offerings, but over the past several years Maverik has been introducing freshly made salads, wraps, fresh sandwiches and more as part of our effort to support customers who are looking for something healthier,” Maverik’s Executive Director of Marketing Ernie Harker said. “Our commitment to PHA strengthens our efforts to promote an active, healthy lifestyle because adventures aren’t fun when you’re not healthy enough to enjoy them!”

In addition to providing healthier packaged and made-to-order options, Maverik is ensuring healthier options are affordable and heavily promoted year-round. Maverik is also the first PHA convenience store partner to expand healthier beverages in both the cooler case and at the fountain machine.

For a six-week period every summer of the commitment, Maverik will support PHA’s mission to encourage people to Drink Up through a cause-marketing campaign where Maverik will donate 5 cents from every private-label bottled water to PHA with a guaranteed minimum of $25,000.

“We are proud to acknowledge the innovative work that Maverik is doing to make healthier options available to families wherever they are,” Partnership for a Healthier America CEO Nancy Roman said. “Through their exemplary efforts to increase access to healthier foods in their stores, Maverik and its industry peers have truly put themselves on the front lines of the fight against childhood obesity.”

Maverik was founded in 1928 by Reuel Call in Afton, Wyoming, and has grown to over 315 stores in 10 states to become the largest independent fuel marketer in the Intermountain West. Maverik employs 3,700 adventure guides and has aggressive growth plans, including expansion into the Las Vegas, Denver and Spokane markets.

PHA’s mission is to leverage the power of the private sector to bring lasting systemic changes that improve the food supply, increase healthy choices, increase physical activity and contribute to a culture of health. In 2010, PHA was created in conjunction with – but independent from – Michelle Obama’s Let’s Move! effort. PHA identifies, accelerates and celebrates voluntary business practices that improve or increase choice or lead to new norms and behavior around food and physical activity. For more information about PHA, click here.

