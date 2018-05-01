Shifting load puts truck on its side on Sandia Drive

A truck making a left turn from Mall Drive onto Sandia Drive lost its load when it shifted too far to the left and caused the truck to overturn, Washington City, Utah, May 1, 2018 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY – A truck hauling a large dumpster ended up on its side on Sandia Drive just north of the Mall Dive intersection Tuesday.

Around 11:20 a.m., Washington City Police and others responded to the report of a truck that had overturned after turning left from Mall Dive onto Sandia Drive. Authorities believe the load started to shift and didn’t stop.

“It started tipping over and just kept going,” Washington City Police Chief Jim Kieth said at the scene.

The large dumpster, which was connected to the truck, hit the sidewalk and looked as though it twisted the truck’s frame as it went.

Speed did not appear to be a factor in the incident according to witnesses, Keith said, so it may have been more the result of an accident than some kind of traffic offense.

While no citation was issued at the scene, Ed Kantor, a spokesman for Washington City Police, said the matter will be submitted to the city prosecutor.

Access to Sandia Drive from the Mall Drive intersection was blocked off for over an hour as responding tow drivers arrived with large wreckers and worked to hoist the sideways truck back on its wheels.

No one was harmed in the incident, Kantor said.

The scene was cleared by 1:30 p.m..

This report is based on statements from police and may not contain the full scope of findings.

