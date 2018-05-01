Enjoy food and family-friendly fun at St. George Catholic Church’s Cinco de Mayo celebration

Dancers at the St. George Catholic Church's "Cinco de Mayo Celebration" in St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Rita Cohen, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Cinco de Mayo isn’t just about slurping margaritas, and parishioners of the St. George Catholic Church plan to prove that with a family-friendly celebration of Mexican culture this Saturday.

The “Cinco de Mayo Celebration” will go from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the church’s parking lot in downtown St. George, 259 N. 200 west.

In addition to an array of food and drink offerings, the event will feature children’s games, dancing and live music.

Fresh-cooked Mexican food from volunteers at the event and area restaurants will be available for purchase.

A band will be on-site playing for attendees for a few hours starting at 11 a.m.

Dancers showcasing Mexican and other Latin American dance styles, such as flamenco, will entertain audiences during the celebration.

Event organizer Rita Cohen describes the Cinco de Mayo Celebration as “very family friendly,” complete with bounce houses for kids.

The event is free to attend, and parking will be available at a vacant lot on the church property and at the adjacent St. George Senior Citizen Center.

Attendees should be mindful that side-street parking may not be viable, as the event coincides with the weekend’s Ironman 70.3 St. George athletic event.

The celebration is a mainstay for the St. George Catholic Church, which has been putting on the yearly community event for more than a decade.

Event details

What: Cinco de Mayo Celebration.

When: Saturday, May 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: St. George Catholic Church, 259 N. 200 West, St. George.

Details: Free and open to the public. Food will be available to purchase.

