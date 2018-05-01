Passenger car tries to ‘shoot the gap’ around semi but fails

Nissan Murano becomes wedged between semitractor-trailer and the sidewalk on Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, May 1, 2018 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A passenger car and a semitractor-trailer became entangled at a busy intersection on Bluff Street Tuesday during a right turn that went wrong.

Shortly after 10 a.m., a two-vehicle crash was reported at the intersection of West 700 South and Bluff Street involving a Nissan Murano and a semitractor-trailer, St. George Police officer Dave McDaniel said.

Officers found the Nissan smashed between the semi and the sidewalk, with the woman driving the Nissan outside of the car reporting minor injuries.

Westbound traffic on West 700 South was blocked at the intersection for less than 45 minutes while officers redirected traffic away from the crash.

After speaking with witnesses at the scene, officers determined that the semi heading west on 700 South approached the light and proceeded to turn right to head north on Bluff Street, while the Nissan pulled alongside the semi using the parking lane to do the same.

During the turn, the semi’s rear tires caught the driver’s side of the Nissan and started to drag the car a few feet forward, until the semi driver became aware of the Nissan and immediately applied the brakes.

“The semi truck was legally in the lane of travel,” McDaniel said, adding that the semi driver looked to the left while making the turn just as the Nissan pulled up beside the truck, and the semi driver only became aware of the passenger car after the vehicles became wedged together, he said.

“The Nissan left the lane of travel and entered the parking lane,” McDaniel said, “and then tried to shoot the gap to pass the semi that was making a wide right, which didn’t work.”

McDaniel went on to say that when there is a solid white line dividing a travel lane, that indicates the separation between a travel lane and a parking lane.

If there is a break in the line near the intersection then that would indicate a turn lane, but in this case the Nissan entered a parking lane to make the right turn to head north on Bluff, and the semi driver had no way of knowing there would be a vehicle in the parking lane.

The semi sustained no visible damage while the Nissan sustained extensive damage on the front driver’s side of the vehicle and was later towed from the scene.

The woman driving the Nissan was cited for an improper turn.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

