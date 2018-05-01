Family displaced, 2 dogs perish in Mesquite apartment fire

Apartment on Riverside Road sustains extensive damage in late-night fire Monday, Mesquite, Nevada, April 30, 2018 | Photo courtesy of the Mesquite Fire Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A structure fire in the middle of the night in Mesquite, Nevada, triggered the evacuation of an apartment complex and resulted in the injury of one tenant, the displacement of a family and the death of two animals.

Shortly after 11 p.m. PDT (midnight, MDT) emergency personnel were dispatched to a structure fire at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Riverside Road after a call to 911 reported smoke coming from one of the units, Mesquite Fire Department’s Public Information Officer Ryan Thornton said.

One person was transported to Mesa View Hospital with unknown injuries, Thornton said, and “sadly” two dogs perished in the fire.

Officers from the Mesquite Police Department safely evacuated all occupants within the eight-unit complex as a precaution. Firefighters from Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District and the Clark County Fire Department were also called in to provide mutual assistance.

With all tenants safely evacuated, firefighters entered the apartment where smoke was seen and were faced with active flames coming from the kitchen area.

Firefighters began attacking the blaze in an “offensive position” Thornton said, which prevented it from spreading further into the apartment as well as other units within the complex.

Within 30 minutes the fire was extinguished, and crews continued dousing any hot spots or embers to prevent rekindling.

“It was a little difficult to track it down at first, and we had to get into the ceiling and chase it for a little bit,” Thornton said, “but got it knocked down fairly quickly.”

Thornton said the heat from the spreading fire was so intense that it caused charring on the front door that went completely through the door and was visible from the outside.

Fire crews remained on scene to salvage and overhaul the apartment, which generally includes saving any irreplaceable items, photographs and similar items from the damage sustained during firefighting operations, including water and smoke.

The damage to the unit was significant, Thornton said. The displaced family is currently being looked after by the Southern Nevada Chapter of the American Red Cross, which has also provided temporary housing.

The exact cause of the fire is still undetermined pending further investigation, Thornton said, and an estimate of the monetary damage is not yet available.

The Mesquite Fire Department, Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire Department, Clark County Fire Department and Mesquite Police Department responded and tended to the scene.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

